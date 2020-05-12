Hello traders,

Stocks are still at the potential resistance and we have shared many charts in the past days, which suggest further weakness. We also want to show you an example on GOLDMAN SACHS. If we take a look at the chart, we can see a completed five-wave cycle or maybe even a complex W-X-Y corrective rise, because banks are much weaker compared to technology sector for example. What we want to point out is that in both cases, we may see a drop at least for a third leg c or maybe even iii, if banks remain weak. Later we will see where decline is going to stop.

GOLDMAN SACHS, 4h

