USDJPY day trade outlook:Risk flips higher, maybe to key 108.17 A strong rally Monday above 106.90 and 107.50 resistances, but also to reverse above the key down trend line from early April, to reject immediate bear forces and shiftrisks higher into Tuesday. We see an upside bias through 107.77;a break above aims for 108.04/08 and key 188.17 resistance, maybe for 108.59.

But below 107.12/06 targets 106.74, which we would look to try to hold. Below aims for 106.24. Intermediate-term outlook The late April selloffup through 106.89 signalledan intermediate-term shift to a bear trend. Downside threat:We seean intermediate-termbear trend to aim for105.12 and 103.04, maybe 101.16. What changes this?Above108.17 shift the intermediate-term bear trend to neutral and only through 109.38 to bullish. For more Forex market content and reviews gohere



