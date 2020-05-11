VIDEOS: Indicator that can help you with EXITS & Trading Levels 5.12.2020



In this week's newsletter we are sharing four videos, each a few minutes long. The videos discuss practical tips for trading and sharing our experience with you 1. Using bollinger Bands as a possible tool for exiting trades 2. One way you can use the Parabolics study ( also known as PSAR) to manage current positions, possibly as a trailing stop 3. Different ways traders can utilize support and resistance levels in their trading. 4. Entering trades on a stop, using "price confirmation". 5. Utilizing Range Bar charts for shorter term trading as a way to try and filter out some noise.

Futures Trading Levels 5-12-2020



Trading Futures, Options on Futures, and retail off-exchange foreign currency transactions involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time.

Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.



His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.



Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.

Disclaimer: This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell, but a current market view provided by Cannon Trading Inc. Any statement of facts here in contained are derived from sources believed to be reliable, but are not guaranteed as to accuracy, nor they purport to be complete. No responsibility is assumed with respect to any such statement or with respect to any expression of opinion herein contained. Readers are urged to exercise their own judgement in trading.