Cocoa Futures---Cocoa futures in the July contract is trading higher for the 3rd consecutive session up points or 2.67% at 2464 as prices have now hit an eight-week high. The fundamental picture for this commodity is mixed as there are bullish and bearish arguments, however the main reason I recommended a bullish position from around the 2410 level was the fact that prices broke out of a tight consolidation pattern as it looks like a bottoming out formation has occurred.

If you took that recommendation you can place the stop loss under the 10-day low if your risk tolerance is lower at 2332 as I want to keep the stop at 2200 which is the contract low as I still want to give this trade some room.

The next major level of resistance is at the 2600 level as that could possibly be tested in this week's trade as I do believe many commodity sectors are now starting bullish trends so stay long as I think there is room to run. Cocoa prices are trading above their 20 day but still below their 100 day moving average which stands at the critical resistance at 2537 as the volatility is starting to expand.

TREND: HIGHER--MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: INCREASING

