JPY/USD (6J) Analysis with the Market Profile
Monday, May 11, 2020

by Alexander Kiel of UC Trading

The following article continues the initial analysis from Friday last week and provides an analysis of theJPY/USD futures marketbased on the recent price developments. The analysis has been implemented with the Sierra Chart study collection utilising the weekly market profile in combination with the volume profile.


Analysis

The market opened at the last weeks POC and continued with a significant short push leaving the previously built value area to the downside. Two single print areas illustrated clear seller dominance this trading day. The price went short and reached a previous POC and a large support area (1).

JPY/USD Analysis with the Market Profile by UC Trading

Considering a seller perspective, the market needs to sustainably trade below that range with a first target at an earlier single print level (2). On the contrary, should buyers come back and be able to push the market higher, a potential target may be Mondays POC (3).



About the author

Alexander Kiel has occupied various positions in the area of private banking covering wealth management, portfolio management and management support. Subsequently, he founded the equity investment project Universal Capital and became active as an independent futures trader.

 

He has extended his trading activities with UC Trading in a coaching course providing professional insights into order flow trading.

 

Alexander can be reached via support@uctrading.coach.

 

 

Contributing author since 5/4/2020

 

 
