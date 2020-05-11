JPY/USD (6J) Analysis with the Market Profile

The following article continues the initial analysis from Friday last week and provides an analysis of theJPY/USD futures marketbased on the recent price developments. The analysis has been implemented with the Sierra Chart study collection utilising the weekly market profile in combination with the volume profile.



Analysis

The market opened at the last weeks POC and continued with a significant short push leaving the previously built value area to the downside. Two single print areas illustrated clear seller dominance this trading day. The price went short and reached a previous POC and a large support area (1).

Considering a seller perspective, the market needs to sustainably trade below that range with a first target at an earlier single print level (2). On the contrary, should buyers come back and be able to push the market higher, a potential target may be Mondays POC (3).