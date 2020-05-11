Livestock Comments for Monday









Here is my twitter post from Saturday that was short and to the point. I stated, The odds are high front month cattle futures topped out yesterday. We shall see.

And below are the Livestock Comments from my twice a day newsletter Commodity Insite. The comments below were sent to my subscribers around 6 a.m. Chicago time this morning. Hope you find something of interest in my comments. ----------------------------------------------------------- livestock complex At settlement Friday, the criter complex was far more bearish than bullish. Spot month June cattle gained 67 points and August rose 30 points but feeders were down 80 points. The oinkers did not fare so well with values 220 to 280 lower for June and December futures. By any measure and including front month cattle the was bearish. Regarding front month cattle, spot futures were about 400 points off the high. All my work suggests front month cattle futures, June and August have topped out on Friday or will do so early this week. The downside should be led by June futures. If so, that means shorts can be placed ASAP with stops over the highs posted Friday. Or, bear spreads attempted with short in June and August and long positions in October or December. My work suggests hog prices have also topped out. But understand that next to the financial markets and precious metals, no other group of markets are so volatile as livestock. And that means use a stop! Use a stop!



With all the red ink today, I find it hard to believe the livestock will come in higher. But there are a few more news items this morning touting a shortage of meat. And that is the very news helping support the critter complex the past month. However, if and when cutout values turn lower, the near term bull case for livestock will come to an end. And my best retail meat sources claim cutout values are poised to peak out and head lower. Avoid the long side of cattle and hogs and in particular front month June and August live cattle. ----------------------------------------------------------------- As I type furiously away, some feeder cattle contracts are 370 points lower with June and August live cattle in the ugly by 240 to 300 points. The oinkers are lower by 130 points for spot June and 100 for August. And while the entire critter complex is being slammed, the major commodity indexes as measured by the CRB and Goldman Sachs are walling in red as well. The critters are taking a hard hit and right now are the weakest of weak markets.

However, this morning, boxed beef prices rose $6.93 and pork cutout values gained $2.42. Instead of declining as I expected, cutout values have improved again today! Still, that means livestock futures are going down on good news. And markets that go down on good news are markets that want to go down. I have a Special Offer regarding subscribing to my twice a day newsletter. It includes my book, Haunted By Markets for free. Give me a call is you are interested at 406 682 5010

