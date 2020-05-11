COTTON

General Comments Cotton was a little lower last week after making new lows for the move on the weekly charts. Futures held support and higher prices are still indicated. Support is coming from hopes and ideas of improved demand for US Cotton. The weekly export sales report showed another sharp increase in sales with China the featured buyer. Vietnam was also a good buyer. The world is starting to slowly recover from the Coronavirus scare and some stores are starting to open again after being closed for weeks. The hope is that consumer demand for Cotton products will quickly return, but this is not likely to be the case. Consumers have really been hurt economically due to stay at home orders imposed here and overseas and it will take some time for them to recover. As an example, Chinese stores have been open for several weeks but there has been no consumer rush to go to them and buy. The same is possible here and in Europe. It is getting too dry in Brazil for good growth of the second crop of Cotton.

Overnight News: The Delta and Southeast will get mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should be near to above normal. Texas will have scattered showers later this week. Temperatures will average below normal. The USDA average price is now 48.87 ct/lb. ICE said that certified stocks are now 3,579 bales, from 3,579 bales yesterday. ICE said that 0 notices were posted for delivery against May contracts and that total deliveries for the month are now 10 contracts.

Chart Trends: Trends in Cotton are mixed. Support is at 5500, 5340, and 5300 July, with resistance of 5800, 5850 and 6050 July.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of May 05, 2020

FCOJ

General Comments: FCOJ was higher for the week after making new highs for the move. Trends are still up in the market and May was able to retest its highs as the contract expired. Support is coming from the continued effects from the Coronavirus that are keeping people at home and drinking Orange Juice in any form. Demand from grocery stores has remained strong in response to the increased consumer demand. Oranges production was estimated as less in the latest USDA reports at 70.4 million boxes, so supplies available to the market are somewhat reduced. Inventories in cold storage remain solid so there will be FCOJ to meet the demand. The weather in Florida has become a mixed bag over the last few weeks. It has been very hot and dry in south Florida but the north has gotten a lot of rain. The midseason Oranges harvest is diminishing. Irrigation has been run several times per week in most areas. Color break is reported on late variety Oranges. More signs of early bloom and new growth on trees are reported. Favorable weather is reported in Brazil but it has been dry and irrigation has been used.

Overnight News: Florida should get mostly dry conditions. Temperatures will average near normal. Brazil should get isolated showers and near to above normal temperatures.

Chart Trends: Trends in FCOJ are up with objectives of 123.00 July. Support is at 117.00, 115.00, and 112.00 July, with resistance at 121.00, 124.00, and 127.00 July.

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of May 5, 2020

DJ Florida FCOJ Movement and Pack – May 7

Florida FCOJ Movement And Pack

In mm ps, (million pounds solid). Source: Florida Department of Citrus (FDOC)

WEEK ENDING:

4/25/2020 Corresponding

Current Week Last

Week Season

4/25/2020 4/27/2019 % Change

CARRY OVER, RECEIPT & PACK

Carry Over

Bulk 316.74 296.73 6.7%

Retail/Institutional 5.73 6.11 -6.2%

Total 322.48 302.84 6.5%

Pack

Bulk 5.21 5.39 -3.4%

Retail/Institutional 1.01 1.34 -24.8%

Total Pack 6.22 6.74 -7.7%

Reprocessed -3.17 -3.38 -6.3%

Pack from Fruit 3.05 3.36 -9.1%

Receipts & Losses

Net Gain or Loss -0.13 0.04 264.8%

Imports – Foreign 6.60 7.15 -7.6%

Domestic Receipts 0.38 0.31 20.7%

Receipts of Florida Product

from Non-Reporting Entit 0.00 0.00 NC

Chilled OJ used in FCOJ 0.15 0.00 NA

Reprocessed FCTJ 0.01 0.06 -83.5%

Total Carry Over, Receipt & Pack

Bulk 325.79 306.30 6.4%

Retail/Institutional 6.74 7.46 -9.6%

Total 332.53 313.76 6.0%

MOVEMENT

Bulk

Domestic 4.21 3.85 9.4%

Exports 0.33 0.18 84.5%

Total (Bulk) 4.55 4.03 12.8%

Retail/Institutional

Domestic 0.87 1.23 -29.1%

Exports 0.00 0.00 NC

Total (Retail/Inst) 0.87 1.23 -29.1%

Total Movement 5.42 5.26 3.0%

ENDING INVENTORY

Bulk 321.24 302.27 6.3%

Retail/Institutional 5.87 6.23 -5.7%

Ending Inventory 327.11 308.50 6.0%

Total Same

Total Season Period Last

To Date Season

25-Apr-20 27-Apr-19 % Change

CARRY OVER, RECEIPT & PACK

Carry Over

Bulk 311.95 237.21 31.5%

Retail/Institutional 5.82 5.92 -1.6%

Total 317.77 243.13 30.7%

Pack

Bulk 116.41 107.07 8.7%

Retail/Institutional 33.36 36.25 -8.0%

Total Pack 149.77 143.32 4.5%

Reprocessed -76.78 -75.46 1.7%

Pack from Fruit 72.99 67.86 7.6%

Receipts & Losses

Net Gain or Loss -2.05 -0.62 229.6%

Imports – Foreign 93.13 182.85 -49.1%

Domestic Receipts 10.04 3.88 159.1%

Receipts of Florida Product

from Non-Reporting Entit 0.26 0.04 629.2%

Chilled OJ used in FCOJ 15.11 3.28 360.6%

Reprocessed FCTJ 1.11 1.10 1.1%

Total Carry Over, Receipt & Pack

Bulk 469.19 459.34 2.1%

Retail/Institutional 39.18 42.17 -7.1%

Total 508.37 501.50 1.4%

MOVEMENT

Bulk 144.89 143.39 1.0%

Domestic 9.03 13.68 -34.0%

Exports 153.91 157.07 -2.0%

Total (Bulk)

Retail/Institutional

Domestic 33.31 35.94 -7.3%

Exports 0.00 0.00 NC

Total (Retail/Inst) 33.31 35.94 -7.3%

Total Movement 187.22 193.01 -3.0%

ENDING INVENTORY

Bulk 321.24 302.27 6.3%

Retail/Institutional 5.87 6.23 -5.7%

Ending Inventory 327.11 308.50 6.0%

COFFEE

General Comments: Futures were higher in New York but a little lower in London. It was a short week in London with the market closed on Friday. New York was higher despite depressed consumer and roaster demand in the US and Europe. The demand from coffee shops and other food service operations has dropped to almost nothing. Consumers are still drinking Coffee at home, but many smaller roasters are actively trying to unload green coffee already bought a there are no outlets for sales at this time. The logistics of moving Coffee from Central and South America remain difficult. Producers have had trouble getting workers to pick the cherries and mills and processors have had trouble getting workers to staff the plants. Shipping logistics have improved somewhat, but many are still having trouble getting the Coffee to ports to move to consumer nations. Vietnamese producers are not selling due to the weaker prices paid currently and the effects of the Coronavirus. Indonesian producers are active sellers.

Overnight News: ICE certified stocks are lower today at 1.806 million bags. The ICO daily average price is now 106.99 ct/lb. Brazil will get dry conditions or isolated showers with near to above normal temperatures early in the week and near to below normal temperatures by this weekend. Vietnam will see light to moderate showers. ICE said that 0 notices were posted for delivery against May futures and that total deliveries for the month are now 438 contracts.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are up with objectives of 113.00 and 118.00 July. Support is at 109.00, 107.00, and 103.00 July, and resistance is at 115.00, 117.00 and 119.00 July. Trends in London are mixed. Support is at 1190, 1150, and 1110 July, and resistance is at 1210, 1230, and 1250 July.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of May 05, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

COFFEE C – ICE FUTURES U.S.

CFTC Code #083731 Open Interest is 305,125

: Positions :

: 24,833 21,195 86,283 120,803 172,050 63,248 18,217 295,167 297,744: 9,958 7,382

: Changes from: April 28, 2020 (Change in open interest: 12,739) :

: 2,539 5,298 3,737 5,855 3,796 -172 -249 11,959 12,582: 780 157

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 8.1 6.9 28.3 39.6 56.4 20.7 6.0 96.7 97.6: 3.3 2.4

: Total Traders: 362 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 95 69 112 111 110 46 24 314 270:

——————————————————————————————————————-

DJ ICE Commitments: ICE Europe Robusta Coffee Futures/Options

Commitments of Traders-Options and Futures

Combined Positions as of 05/05/2020

Reportable Positions

General Comments: New York and London closed lower in correction trading after the big rally of the previous week. Crude Oil and products prices were higher. The recently weaker petroleum futures had made higher priced ethanol that much more expensive to blend and cuts demand. Prices in petroleum futures remained generally firm last week but still have a long way to go before Ethanol processing becomes profitable again. That makes more Sugarcane available for processing into Sugar. The Brazil mills are trying to cover the lack of White Sugar in the market. Reports indicate that little is on offer from India in part due to logistical and harvest problems caused by the Coronavirus. Thailand might also have less this year due to reduced planted area and erratic rains during the monsoon season. There are reduced flows in rivers from China as well.

Overnight News: Brazil will get mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should average near normal to below normal.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are mixed to down with objectives of 910 October. Support is at 1020, 990, and 950 October, and resistance is at 1070, 1130, and 1160 October. Trends in London are mixed to up with objectives of 379.00 and 408.00 August. Support is at 340.00, 328.00, and 323.00 August, and resistance is at 361.00, 367.00, and 387.00 August.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of May 05, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

SUGAR NO. 11 – ICE FUTURES U.S.

CFTC Code #080732 Open Interest is 1,128,325

: Positions :

: 74,312 129,071 191,894 503,019 671,392 285,389 69,171 1,054,614 1,061,528: 73,712 66,797

: Changes from: April 28, 2020 (Change in open interest: -31,955) :

: 751 -20,388 -10,591 -26,268 12,096 -957 -4,839 -37,065 -23,722: 5,110 -8,233

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 6.6 11.4 17.0 44.6 59.5 25.3 6.1 93.5 94.1: 6.5 5.9

: Total Traders: 247 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 48 59 70 87 76 36 20 215 187:

——————————————————————————————————————-

DJ ICE Commitments: ICE Europe White Sugar Futures/Options

Commitments of Traders-Options and Futures

Combined Positions as of 05/05/2020

Reportable Positions

COCOA

General Comments: New York was slightly lower and London closed higher. The virus has complicated farming and marketing efforts. Ideas are that deliveries can be slower on any contracted Cocoa and that the next crop could suffer as workers stay away. Analysts interview by Bloomberg News estimated the grind in Europe and North America moderately lower. The Coronavirus helps keep demand away and helps keep workers from grinding facilities and chocolate manufacturers. Harvest is now over for the main crop in West Africa and the results so far are very good. Ideas are that demand is less than before due to the Coronavirus problems in Europe. The reports from West Africa imply that a big harvest in the region. The weather in Ivory Coast is good. The weather is too dry in Ghana and Nigeria and there are fears that the mid crop is not developing well at this time.

Overnight News: Isolated to scattered showers are forecast for West Africa. Temperatures will be near normal. Malaysia and Indonesia should see showers. Temperatures should average above normal. Brazil will get mostly dry conditions and near to above normal temperatures. ICE certified stocks are lower today at 4.335 million bags. ICE said that 0 notices were posted for delivery against May NY contracts and that total deliveries for the month are now 95 contracts.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are mixed. Support is at 2340, 2310, and 2300 July, with resistance at 2420, 2520, and 2580 July. Trends in London are mixed. Support is at 1860, 1850, and 1820 July, with resistance at 1920, 1950, and 1970 July.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of May 05, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

COCOA – ICE FUTURES U.S.

CFTC Code #073732 Open Interest is 248,981

: Positions :

: 24,867 38,658 55,099 110,801 129,369 45,858 18,218 236,625 241,344: 12,356 7,636

: Changes from: April 28, 2020 (Change in open interest: 2,580) :

: 2,877 934 -451 418 2,197 -1,411 -1,528 1,433 1,152: 1,147 1,427

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 10.0 15.5 22.1 44.5 52.0 18.4 7.3 95.0 96.9: 5.0 3.1

: Total Traders: 217 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 73 41 69 46 40 38 20 186 152:

——————————————————————————————————————-

DJ ICE Commitments: ICE Europe Cocoa Futures/Options

Commitments of Traders-Options and Futures

Combined Positions as of 05/05/2020

Reportable Positions

