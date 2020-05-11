Hello traders,

AUDJPY made a drop in a five-wave manner for a wave C of Y, down from 76.55 level, and found a low. Ideally a minimum three-wave recovery is now in play, which can target area above the 70.0 level. That said, we are observing a possibly completed Elliott Wave leading diagonal pattern in wave 1)/A), which pushed the price into a wave 2)/B) correction. If that is the case, then price can look for new support at 66.3 or lower at 63.4 level, where Fib. ratios of 38.2 and 61.8 can slow the price down.

AUDJPY, daily

When diagonal triangles occur in the fifth or C wave position, they take the 3-3-3-3-3 shape that Elliott described. However, it has recently come to light that a variation on this pattern occasionally appears in the first wave position of impulses and in the A wave position of zigzags. The characteristic overlapping of waves one and four and the convergence of boundary lines into a wedge shape remain as in the ending diagonal triangle. However, the subdivisions are different, tracing out a 5-3-5-3-5 pattern.





structure is 5-3-5-3-5

a wedge shape within two converging lines

wave 4 must trade into a territory of a wave 1

appears in the wave one position in an impulse, in the A wave position of A-B-C





Elliott wave leading diagonal: