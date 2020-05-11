STOCK INDEX FUTURES

Stock index futures are lower due to a bit less optimism on the U.S.-China trade talks.

June S&P 500 futures declined 1.1% today, following last weeks 3.5% gain.

Although lower on the day, NASDAQ futures remain substantially higher for the year.

The selling in stock index futures today was limited by higher crude oil prices. Saudi Arabia said it will unilaterally reduce crude oil production by 1 million barrels a day in June.

In recent weeks stock index futures have overperformed the news. Some recovery is likely from the current lower levels for stock index futures.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar is higher but remains in a trading range.

The euro currency is lower even though German Chancellor Merkel told senior party officials today that a ruling by Germanys Constitutional Court taking aim at a European Central Banks stimulus program is solvable, if the bank explains the plan.

The court last week gave the ECB three months to justify its bond purchases under its main stimulus plan or risk losing the Bundesbank as a participant in the program.

The Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar are lower despite higher crude oil price.





INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Treasury yields rose slightly as traders looked forward to a wave of debt sales that could influence the direction of trading this week.

The Treasury will auction $96 billion across the 3-year, 10-year, and the 30-maturities this week. The Treasury also unveiled its 20-year bond that will go on auction next week.

The Treasury will auction three-year notes today.

Longer-term bond yields have increased recently as the Treasury looks to rely more on extended maturity bonds to fund the governments deficits due to a variety of fiscal stimulus measures.

Charles Evans of the Federal Reserve will speak at 11:30.

The 30-year Treasury bond futures remain in a broadly based congestion pattern as the main fundamental influences affecting the long end of the curve are offsetting.

Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

