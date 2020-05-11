May 11, 2020

Firm overnight trade.

Grain futures opened higher to start the week on the cold weekend weather that slowed growth and caused cosmetic damage to emerged corn and SRW wheat in KY/OH/TN/IN/IL. Added buying came from fund short-covering ahead of the USDA May Crop Report due Tuesday morning at 11 AM CT. The weekend weather was bitter-cold and more like March than May. Sub-freezing lows pushed well into the Central Midwest and through the entirety of the Ohio Valley. Yet, any permanent yield damage will likely be modest with wheat and newly emerged corn too immature to be impacted. The coming week looks to warm with near to above normal temperatures in the 8-14 day period.

This afternoons crop progress reports forecast steady to slightly lower US wheat condition ratings with 53-55% of the US winter wheat crop rated GD/EX, which is steady to down 2%. Last week, the US winter wheat crop was rated 55% GD/EX. US corn seeding likely advanced to 67-71% and soybeans to 43-47% completed through Sunday.

Additional rain fell across the Black Sea and European grain areas on the weekend. The forecast calls for additional rain chances over the next 2 weeks. There is no evidence of a lasting hot/dry Ridge that would pose a dire drought. In the US, cold temperatures will abate across the Central and Eastern US in the next 24 hours with moderation and needed rain to start falling on the weekend. The jet stream will become more zonal with dryness this week, allowing for seeding progress before a wetter/warmer pattern evolves. Warm temps with near to above normal rainfall will prevail into late May.

Cash cattle trade occurred in a wide range last week. Midweek sales in the south were quoted from $95-110, with most near $110, but there were reports of some packers paying $115 by Friday. Initial trade in the north was at $95, but by late week packers were paying $113-115. Last weeks slaughter bounced 27,000 head, but at 452,000 was still the 2nd smallest non-holiday kill since 1990. The choice cutout value was up $83 at $461 as select gained $92 to $449. Estimated slaughter margins on $110 cattle are at $1,682/head, and $50 lower on $115 cattle. Based on Fridays closing beef quote, estimated break-even live cattle price of $290.

Several closed beef processing plants were reportedly open by Friday, and the entire industry is expected to be up and running by the end of this week. Yet, kills will be constrained by absenteeism and spacing of workers on the fabrication floors. The weekly kill should rebound to 480-500,000 head. If beef prices keep rising, packers will pay more for cattle, but based on the backlog of market-ready animals, when beef prices decline, so will the cash offers.

