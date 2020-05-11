Be advised thatall my comments are my OPINION and that OPINION is based on my long term in-house model that I dubbed LAWG 647. The prices I use in my model are week ending prices, usually Friday.BTW, trading commodities is risky and not meant for those that faint at the sight of blood.

MAY 11, 2020

There are a number of commodities that are strongly positioned to reverse their present trend over the next several weeks. Of those commodities there are a number also in RED ALERT status.

Just an FYI, a commodity gains RED ALERT status when the Positive Indicator and Negative Indicator converge and meet. A potential trend change occurs when the Model indicates the price needed to reverse a trend on the upcoming Friday settlement is very close to the previous Friday settlement. One can have RED ALERT status and not be close to trend reversals. One can be close to trend reversals and not have RED ALERT status. Presently there are a number of commodities that are close to a trend change but not in RED ALERT status. Achieving RED ALERT is special in my opinion because it suggests there is an increased chance for a dynamic move, one way or the other. How quickly may that dynamic move occur? Usually with the week, but it may take several weeks. Lets look at those that have achieved both an increased possibility of a trend change and have achieved RED ALERT status.

August Feeder Cattle: Trend is lower need a close at or above $138.50 on Friday, they closed Friday, May 8 at $136.95. If fails to close at or above $138.50 on Friday, May 15, will need a close at or above $121.75 on May 22. Both the indicators are within the first standard deviation long term average. In my opinion the likelihood of a trend change in near term is high.

July Coffee: Trend is lower need a close at or above $113.30 on Friday, closed Friday, May 8 at $111.65. If fails to close at or above $111.65 on Friday, May 15, will need a close at or above $110.445 on May 22. Both the indicators are within the first standard deviation long term average. In my opinion the likelihood of a trend change in near term is iffy.

June 30 Year Bonds: Trend is higher need a close at or below 178.14 on Friday, closed Friday, May 8 at 179.22. If fails to close at or below 178.14 on Friday, May 15, will need a close at or below 176.21 on May 22. Both the indicators are within the first standard deviation long term average. In my opinion the likelihood of a trend change in near term is iffy.

June E-Mini S&Ps: Trend is lower need close at or above 2953.75 on Friday, closed Friday, May 8 at 2928.50. If fails to close at or above 2953.70 on Friday, May 15, will need a close at or above 2684 on May 22. Both the indicators are within the first standard deviation long term average. In my opinion the likelihood of a trend change in near term is high.

