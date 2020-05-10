Crude Oil looks like it is back in a bullish territory. 4 Hour Chart Prices over the 200 Moving Average is a pretty good technical indicator. We also have a support at the $23.00 level holding pretty well this last trading week 5/4-5/8/20. Well Guess What? It is all how we look at it right? The daily charts are not even close to closing the gap down that happened early March. Price Actionis under the 200 EMA and has a major resistance price to need to break at about the $29.00's before filling the gap begins.







I mention all of this for a reason this afternoon.





Perception is one thing, Opportunity at the moment is another.







Crude Oil Has been one of the markets that have taught me over the years to treat it a little bit differently from my ordinary Futures Spread Trades. Because of the unknown natures surround energy sector, (geopolitics, tweets, big chat rooms, headliners, and opinions, anything goes in this market. One thing I learned to do in my spread trading business is nurse the crude oil spread like a dying patient.







One of the strategies we exercise daily in our trading group is watch Crude oil in the forward 3 month spreads of the calendars, and treat it as an intraday trade. Take our positions on and be cash before the close. Swing Trade the later yearmonths if you need to.





Below you find a 4 hour chart, followed bythe Daily Chart . Perceptions of the looker right? Macro time frames(larger) are always much more supersedingthen the micro(smaller) time frames. Under that we have what is called an Ichimoku Chart with a special Candle Setting I use on Spreads. Self discovered you can call it.







Now let's talk Daily Opportunities.







We use a chart setup and indicator, that personally I do not refer to as an indicator called the Ichimoku Cloud, combined with Constant Candle Chart Setting of 500 This is more of a system, not an indicator, but you can find it in most of your indicator packages out there.







It is ordinary to find,that this opportunity occurs daily , while we work on some longer opportunities in the grain, meat and equity markets.





This enables us to take advantage of EXTREME, Margin discounts of up to 90% , which gets you in the trade, gives you a pulse on the market, while being in it, not on the sidelines waiting for the exchange to determine when the margin can be affordable enough for us to get in. Opportunity is all around us right now. And in these extremes, these are our annual bonuses.





I hope you all have a great trading week.

Happy Trading

Peter Karaverdian

