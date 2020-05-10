Crude Oil looks like it is back in a bullish territory. 4 Hour Chart Prices over the 200 Moving Average is a pretty good technical indicator. We also have a support at the $23.00 level holdingpretty well this last trading week 5/4-5/8/20. Well Guess What? It is all how we look at it right? The daily charts are not even close to closing the gap down that happened early March. Price Actionis under the 200 EMA and has a major resistance price to need to break at about the $29.00's before filling the gap begins.
I mention all of this for a reason this afternoon.
Perception is one thing, Opportunity at the moment is another.
Crude Oil Has been one of the markets that have taught me over the years to treat it a little bit differently from my ordinary Futures Spread Trades. Because of the unknown natures surround energy sector, (geopolitics, tweets, big chat rooms, headliners, and opinions, anything goes in this market. One thing I learned to do in my spread trading business is nurse the crude oil spread like a dying patient.
One of the strategies we exercise daily in our trading group is watch Crude oil in the forward 3 month spreads of the calendars, and treat it as an intraday trade. Take our positions on and be cash before the close. Swing Trade the later yearmonths if you need to.
Below you find a 4 hour chart, followed bythe Daily Chart. Perceptions of the looker right? Macro time frames(larger) are always much more supersedingthen the micro(smaller) time frames. Under that we have what is called an Ichimoku Chart with a special Candle Setting I use on Spreads. Self discovered you can call it.
Now let's talk Daily Opportunities.
We use a chart setup and indicator, that personally I do not refer to as an indicator called the Ichimoku Cloud, combined with Constant Candle Chart Setting of 500 This is more of a system, not an indicator, but you can find it in most of your indicator packages out there.
It is ordinary to find,that this opportunity occurs daily, while we work on some longer opportunities in the grain, meat and equity markets.
This enables us to take advantage of EXTREME, Margin discounts of up to 90%, which gets you in the trade, gives you a pulse on the market, while being in it, not on the sidelines waiting for the exchange to determine when the margin can be affordable enough for us to get in. Opportunity is all around us right now. And in these extremes, these are our annual bonuses.
I hope you all have a great trading week.
Source: TradingView, All Rights Reserved ForteTrader
Source: TradingView, All Rights Reserved ForteTrader
Source: Trading Technologies, All Rights Reserved, ForteTrader
Happy Trading
support@fortetrader.com
www.fortetrader.com
RISK DISCLOSURE:
The information contained on this website is solely for educational purposes, and does not constitute investment advice. The risk of trading in securities markets can be substantial. You must review and agree to our Disclaimers and Terms and Conditions before using this site.
U.S. Government Required Disclaimer - Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Futures and options trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the futures and options markets. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This website is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell futures or options. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this website. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results.
CFTC RULE 4.41 - HYPOTHETICAL OR SIMULATED PERFORMANCE RESULTS HAVE CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE AN ACTUAL PERFORMANCE RECORD, SIMULATED RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. ALSO, SINCE THE TRADES HAVE NOT BEEN EXECUTED, THE RESULTS MAY HAVE UNDER-OR-OVER COMPENSATED FOR THE IMPACT, IF ANY, OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY, SIMULATED TRADING PROGRAMS IN GENERAL ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE DESIGNED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFIT OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN.E RESULTS AND ALL WHICH CAN ADVERSELY AFFECT TRADING RESULTS.
Peter is an active trader and market researcher since 2010. Although he has technical trading skills in Forex, Equities, and Equites Options, his unique and sole approach to the markets is Futures and Commodities Spread (relativity) Trading.
Founder of ForteTrader.com, Peter has created a video series over the shoulder, simple approach to get anyone involved in this unique market trading approach, considered by many in the retail world a secret. Sounds cliché but its true.
Peter shows people how to manage and trade from small to large account sizes. His tools begin with seasonal tendencies of commodities and use technical analysis of other futures markets, using momentum, and high macro time frames.
Peter’s work is starting to get recently recognized on partner networks such as TradeStation and is beginning campaigns through the mainstream media outlets, including commentary on InsideFutures.com
Peters goal is to help every individual succeed at the what he does passionately daily.