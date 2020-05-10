Source:Getty Images

S&P 500 Futures---The S&P 500 in the June contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 2821 while currently trading at 2904 ending the week on a positive note trading higher for the 2nd consecutive session as the bullish trend continues despite the fact that the unemployment rate is near 15% which is the highest since the Great Depression.

I am currently not involved, but if you have been following my previous blogs you understand that I do have a bullish bias as I think higher prices are ahead as the U.S economy is finally starting to open up as optimism has come about which is a terrific thing to see. The Nasdaq-100 has now turned positive in 2020 as the technology sector is doing extremely well and I still see more positive returns going forward.

The S&P 500 is trading above its 20-day but still below its 100 day moving average which is just an eyelash away at 2994 as that could possibly be broken in the next couple of weeks as the earning season is upon us. The volatility at the current time still remains very high and I don't think that situation is going to end anytime soon as we will now have to wait and see what the statistics are about individuals spending money at retail stores and restaurants.

TREND: HIGHER---MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: HIGH

