Cocoa Futures---Cocoa futures in the July contract settled last Friday in New York at 2402 while currently trading at 2400 basically unchanged for the week still hovering at a 7-week high. Many commodity sectors are higher across the board today as it is great to see optimism about the U.S economy as I think demand for the commodity markets will start to surge in the months ahead especially at these ridiculously depressed prices as we are trading above the 20-day, but still below their 100 day moving average, however it certainly looks to me that prices have bottomed out.
I have been recommending a bullish position from the 2410 level as I will continue to place the stop loss under the contract low at 2200, however if that is too much risk for your account I would place the stop loss under the 2 week low standing at 2323 as an exit strategy as the chart structure is outstanding at the current time.
The risk / reward is in your favor to the upside as the downside is very limited in my opinion as I think the bottom in many different commodities has finally occurred so continue to play this to the upside as the chart structure has improved tremendously in next week's trade therefor lowering monetary risk.
TREND: HIGHER---MIXED
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: INCREASING
