Cattle Prices Explode This Week



Source:Getty Images Live Cattle Futures---Live cattle futures in the June contract is trading higher for the 3rd consecutive session as prices have now hit a 7-week high after settling last Friday in Chicago 87.25 while now trading at 98.05 as we've experienced multiple limit up days as the processing plants have been forced to close as that certainly is a bullish fundamental factor. I was looking at a bullish position from around the 89 level as this trade has just exploded to the upside as I'm not involved, but if you are long a futures contract continue to stay long as I think there's a real problem at this time as I think we could hit the 110 level in the coming days ahead. Cattle prices are trading above their 20 day but now just slightly below their 100 day moving average which stands around the 102 level which I think could be touched in the next week's trade as prices still look cheap as this is a very unusual situation due to the Coronavirus as I'm advising cattle farmers to be patient as higher prices are ahead. Volatility is extremely high and that situation is not going to change anytime soon, but as I have talked about in many previous blogs I thought the 76.60 level which was created on the 6th of April would hold as I don't think you'll ever see that price again. TREND: HIGHER---MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

