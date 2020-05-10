S&P500 (ES) Analysis with the Volume Profile

The following article provides an analysis of the S&P500 futures market based on the recent price developments. The analysis considers tools such as the candle stick chart and volume profile for the analysis.

Analysis

Friday, the ES continued its long trend with a strong push during the early Asia session and traded in a range (1) the remaining day until buyers got strong again in the late US session. The market got pushed through the initial range top and sellers tried again to protect their level resulting in a second range (2) as visible in the volume profiles order flow. Nevertheless, buying pressure got too high and sellers got forced to close their positions resulting in a breakout on the upside leading the market to close at the daily (and weekly) high.

Maintaining an overall long context, interesting levels for a buyer position are the upper range border (3) or, alternatively, lower range border (4). Should the market, however, illustrate weakness and go through the smaller range (2) lower prices are likely with a first target at the large ranges bottom (5).

Note that Mondays can be choppy since the markets need to process the weekends news.