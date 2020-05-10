Bitcoin (BTCUSD) has slid roughly 15% since briefly breaking above the psychologically key 10k whole figure level Friday. Significantly, astute traders appear to be frontrunning what they clearly foresaw as a May 12th halving sell on news event, with BTCUSD now testing upchannel support (on the daily chart). For now, BTCUSD appears to merely be consolidating at downtrend resistance (on the weekly chart), but bulls should not rule out another stronger selloff similar to what we saw in March. The weekly RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish or consolidating recent gains, but increasingly weighed by the downsloping daily equivalents...Click here to freely access this crypto market's fundamentals and a preview of industry fundamentals. Premium subscribers have access to all of this week's industry fundamentals, along with technicals and fundamentals on all top 3 crypto markets.

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Weekly/Daily

