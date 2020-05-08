The Volatility Futures Are Back To Normal.... Almost



As the VIX has come down from its March highs, the volatility futures have also come down and the VIX futures curve has reversed back to a somewhat normal shape as seen in the image below from vixcentral.com. Although the curve is not as smooth looking as a nice normal curve would be, the VIX spot price is now below the May contract price and the June contract is at a higher price still. As conditions continue to normalize in the real world, one can expect volatility to keep coming down and for the volatility futures curve to go back to its normal shape. One can take advantage of this decay in volatility prices by going short the volatility futures as shown below. For more infomation about making money shorting volatility futures using a science based systematic approach with more than 15 years of history, please have a look at the VX Short strategy from quantopolis.com .



About the author Michael Grech is a Geophysicist turned Entrepreneur turned Quantitative Trader and Investor. A few months into his first job after college he attended a talk by a popular author and financial advisor. This talk promoted the tenets of conventional investing wisdom based on a buy and hold strategy applied to a portfolio with a mixed allocation of stocks and bonds. After committing to this approach diligently over the next 10 years, he had nothing to show for it. In fact his portfolio had less monies in it than he had put in. Significantly less. And it did not matter which financial advisor or financial company had been managing it, they all showed bad results. This motivated him to take a more active role in his saving and to start managing his own monies. His background in mathematics and physics led him to adopting a quantitative science based approach to his investments. What started out as a side hustle turned into a full time occupation. Since 2011 Michael has been making his living off his investments. Over time he has developed quantitative systems that generate average annual returns of 30% or more. In 2017 Michael launched QUANTOPOLIS.COM to share his investment philosophy and allow other trades access to some of his strategies. His book : What Your Financial Advisor Is Not Telling You : A Scientific Approach To Boost Your Investment Returns And Minimize Risk was published in August 2018. Today Michael uses a 100% quantitative approach for all his investments trading stocks, ETFs, options and futures. His passion is to educate people on the quantitative approach to investing and make it accessible to everybody. Contributing author since 09/18/2018