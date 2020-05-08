As the VIX has come down from its March highs, the volatility futures have also come down and the VIX futures curve has reversed back to a somewhat normal shape as seen in the image below from vixcentral.com. Although the curve is not as smooth looking as a nice normal curve would be, the VIX spot price is now below the May contract price and the June contract is at a higher price still.
As conditions continue to normalize in the real world, one can expect volatility to keep coming down and for the volatility futures curve to go back to its normal shape. One can take advantage of this decay in volatility prices by going short the volatility futures as shown below. For more infomation about making money shorting volatility futures using a science based systematic approach with more than 15 years of history, please have a look at the VX Short strategy from quantopolis.com .