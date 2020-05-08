rounded corner
It's now clear that a V bottom is in place !
Friday, May 08, 2020

by Murray Rosenberg

As we posted last week a V bottom was in progress though a small correction was evolving. You can see on the chart that two major products are encroaching on February highs. Bit Coin, the Nasdaq 100 with the S&P 500 moving upwards at a slower pace.

Whats intriguing about this is the way Crypto currencies and the Nasdaq 100 stock index are moving. They represent new technology and companies on the leading edge of our modern world.

The slower Dow 30 and small cap Russell and to some extent the SP are still looking for the all clear Sign. They are being pressured by the old statistically driven economy. But the three are being pulled up by global asset inflation.

At the bottom of this chart is Crude Oil, considered a sign of growth. Which has closed in a weekly buy following 17 weeks in a sell!

About the author

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
 
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
 
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
 
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
 
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.
