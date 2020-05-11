Taking the Other Side of the Soybean Oil, Soybean Trade



Friday, I closed an inter-commodity spread on Soybean Oil and Soybeans and am immediately taking the other side of the trade going into to a strong seasonal period. The Long Soybeans (H21), Short Soybeans (N20) spread has hypothetically profited in 13 of the last 15 years when opened on 5/9 and closed on 6/18. The average profit over this period is $2,376 while the average draw-down is just ($1,648). In addition, the average best profit is nearly 4 times the average worst loss making for a great risk reward scenario. As you can see from the chart below, the current market action matches up nicely to the historical patterns. I'm already in this trade and recommend a limit of ($25,700).



Recent articles from this author Looking for a Reversal on Live Cattle

Taking the Other Side of the Soybean Oil, Soybean Trade

I Missed The Energy Trifecta... But 2 Out of 3 Ain't Bad!

Looking for the VIX to Begin the Drop Towards Normalcy

Fading the Lean Hog Rally

About the author Darren Carlat is the Managing Director of SpreadEdge Capital, LLC and is responsible for all aspects of the company's operations including market research, trading, customer satisfaction, and operations management.

In 1986, he started a 32-year career in various increasing capacities with Frito-Lay, Inc., a large snack food producer and distributor that is a division of PepsiCo Inc.. Prior to his retirement in early 2018, Darren served as an Executive in Supply Chain Operations in the company’s headquarters in Plano, Tx.

For decades, Darren has been developing, programming, and testing a wide variety of trading systems. In 2010, he finished initial development efforts on a seasonal spread trading strategy which he has continually refined, enhanced and improved. This trading system has been used for his own trading activities and is the basis of all the programs described. In 2014, he founded SpreadEdge Capital, LLC, registered SpreadEdge Capital as a Commodity Trading Advisor, and began to offer the trading program to the public. He is now dedicated to this effort full time and remains as the largest investor in the Diversified program.

Darren can be reached at (214) 636-3133, or via email at Darren@SpreadEdgeCapital.com