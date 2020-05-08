ANALYSIS
USDCAD
Dollar/CAD is trading steady above chart support in the 1.3920s this morning as traders await the main event of the day; the 8:30amET release of the official US and Canadian employment reports for April. The consensus expectations are as follows:
US Non-Farm Payrolls: -22M vs -700k in March
US Unemployment Rate: 16% vs 4.4% in March
Canadian Employment Change: -4M vs -1.01M in March
Canadian Unemployment Rate: 18% vs 7.8% in March
Although G7 FX overnight ATM option straddles are not pricing in too much fanfare, we would note the obvious lack of liquidity this morning (due to the UKs May Bank Holiday) as having the potential to create volatility. Global equity investors are in a better mood this morning after top US and Chinese trade officials agreed to strengthen cooperation today, but bond markets continue to fret about the next shoe to drop. Yesterdays rush to start pricing in negative US interest rates on the 2021 Fed Funds and Eurodollar futures curves was a bit alarming, hence why we felt the marketplace sold the USD indiscriminately. But why now? This is the question we were asking ourselves yesterday and the question we feel everybody else is struggling to find answers to as well. Forget the various Fed member and their repeated assertions against negative rates because their forecasts were all wrong last year. What does the global bond market know that we dont know? What are the global commercial banks (the largest players in the bond markets) starting to price in now? The demand for high quality US collateral is nothing new in our opinion, but negative yielding US collateral potential adds a new dimension that could throw a bit of a wrench into the USD bull thesis that has been growing over the last week.
USDCAD DAILY
USDCAD HOURLY
JUNE CRUDE OIL DAILY
EURUSD
The shackles were removed from the EURUSD market once yesterday mornings massive option expiries had passed, and it looked like traders wanted to finally push prices below the 1.0780 support level. They had the upper hand for about an hour, but then the headlines startedcrossing about the Fed funds market beginning to price in negative US rates for 2021. The whole Eurodollar futures curve rallied higher as well and we heard chatter of big Eurodollar call option bets being placed as well. This negative US interest rate momentum continues in bond markets this morning and can partly explain EURUSDs steadiness in light of this weeks German court/ECB spat. Theres a large 1.9blnEUR option expiry at the 1.0850 strike at 10amET too, which could be exerting a gravitational pull on spot prices.
EURUSD DAILY
EURUSD HOURLY
SPOT GOLD DAILY
GBPUSD
Yesterdays broad USD selling wave after the London close helped sterling recover handsomely from the very negative market reaction we saw in GBPUSD after the Bank of England meeting. Buyers had failed to get the market back above the 1.2400 handle; the sellers quickly took out the 1.2310s chart support level we talked about, and the bearish head & shoulders pattern really become obvious the casual FX market observer. The potential for negative US interest rates in 2021 has obviously gotten everybody into a tizzy over the last day as they reevaluate their recent bullish USD bets, and so we think it will be very important now to see how tradersrespond today to a potential upside test of the pivotal 1.2400 level.
GBPUSD DAILY
GBPUSD HOURLY
EURGBP DAILY
AUDUSD
The Australian dollar is trading right back up towards last weeks downward sloping trend-line resistance level in mid-0.65s. Everything went right for the market yesterday (positive surprises for the Aussie and Chinese trade balances, higher stock and oil markets, and now the prospects for negative US rates). Last nights quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy didnt ruin the markets upside momentum as the RBA reiterated its commitment to scale up Aussie bond purchases if needed. While AUDUSD has fallen back off its overnight highs in the lead up to this mornings NFP report, we think traders need to be ready for a potential upside re-test of the 0.6550s.
AUDUSD DAILY
AUDUSD HOURLY
USDCNH DAILY
USDJPY
Dollar/yen is dead quiet ahead of this mornings Non-Farm Payrolls report. Its supposed to show a record breaking amount of jobs lost in the US during the month of Apriland so that much we know and that should not come as a surprise. Perhaps the March dataset gets downwardly revised? FX option markets are not pricing in too much post-report volatility unfortunately and there are no big option expiries on deck, within the 106 handle, for the 10amET NY cut.
USDJPY DAILY
USDJPY HOURLY
US 10YR YIELD DAILY
Charts: Reuters Eikon
