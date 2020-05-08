STOCK INDEX FUTURES

Stock index futures are higher due to U.S.-China trade talk optimism. International equity markets advanced as well as China indicated its phase-one trade deal with the U.S. remained on track.

Investors' sentiment improved by a report that top trade negotiators for the U.S. and China spoke on the telephone today, pledging to create favorable conditions for their phase-one trade agreement.

NASDAQ futures are higher on the year and have been off and on since the end of April.

Nonfarm payrolls in April fell 20,500,000 when a decline of 21,500,000 was expected and the unemployment rate was 14.7%, which compares to the anticipated 16.4%.

Higher crude oil prices also supported stock index futures.

In recent weeks stock index futures have overperformed the news.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The euro currency is higher despite news that German exports in March recorded their steepest monthly decline since the data was first published in August 1990.

German exports dropped 11.8% in March from February in adjusted terms. Economists had forecast a 5.0% decline. Imports fell 5.1% on month, showing the largest month-on-month decline since January 2009 when they fell 6.5%.

The Japanese yen is lower as flight to quality longs are liquidated in light of higher stock index futures. The yen is lower despite news that Japans March all household spending fell 6.0% on the year when a decline of 6.2%was estimated.

The Australian dollar is higher even though the Reserve Bank of Australia said it expects Australias economy will contract 6.0% in calendar year 2020.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Safe haven longs are being liquidated today.

Yesterday two Federal Reserve officials, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said they believe the U.S. economy can likely avoid a worst-case scenario.

The 30-year Treasury bond futures remain in a broadly based congestion pattern as the main fundamental influences affecting the long end of the curve are offsetting.

