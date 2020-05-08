The S&P 500 has once again rallied back up from its most recent pullback and today it is set to open again above the Quantopolis Bull Market Indicator. As a friend once told me, a strong sign of an uptrend is when a stock does higher highs and higher lows. As indicated by the SPY chart shown below, the most recent high for the S&P 500 was on April 29th when the SPY closed at 294.80. A close above this level would add momentum to the uptrend and make a strong case for the bulls.
