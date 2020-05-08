B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Our Trade Alerts program gained 3.9% in March and is up 13.9% in 2020. Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info. https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

E-mini S&P (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 2880, up 46.50 Fundamentals: U.S benchmarks have again gained ground overnight. The S&P is at the highest level since last Thursday whereas the NQ is at the highest level since February 25th. It is no secret that tech continues to broadly outperform the rest of the market. To put this in perspective, as of yesterdays close; the NQ is +4% on the year, the S&P -10% and the equal weighted S&P ETF RSP is -20%. We are in the heart of maybe the most uncertain period in decades, yet the S&P has gained one third its value from the low and more than a few tech stocks are at records. This recovery is vastly different than other quick selloffs. Those who do not follow the market everyday barely even knew that February 2018 existed. In December 2018, just as they started to get worried, it was over. Here though, maybe it is a product of no live sports and being quarantined for nearly two months, but this market has grabbed the attention of just about everyone, and they are in awe. How are stocks ignoring 30+ million unemployed? How are stocks ignoring all the bankruptcies to come? This is when you tell them a little secret you have known for years; the Federal Reserve creates liquidity. Since August of last year, when they began cutting rates again, they have nearly doubled their balance sheet from $3.76 trillion to mammoth record of $6.7 trillion. The added liquidity suppresses rates, and this forces money into stocks. Today, the December Fed Fund Futures contract is printing above 100, meaning it expects negative rates later this year. When the Federal Reserve launched one of its many bazookas, in late March the yield on the 3-month Treasury Bill traded negative for three days. This morning, the 10-year Treasury Note provides a return of 60-basis points. Why would anyone want to look 30 years out and get a return of 1.30% per annum? There are trillions of dollars in pension funds that basically guarantee a return, those managers need to find yield and guess what their answer is? Stocks. Speaking of those unemployed, at 7:30 am CT we get the official April Nonfarm Payroll numbers. Analysts expect 22 million jobs lost for the month and an unemployment rate of 16%.

Technicals: The S&P has had a range of exactly 100 points since Wednesday night. The NQ is breaking out above previous highs and is extremely bullish out above what was resistance at

Crude Oil (July) Yesterdays close: Settled at 24.83, down 0.79 Fundamentals: Some of the exuberance in the energy sector seems to be dissipating, but prices are hanging around for now. OPEC+ has taken drastic measures and estimated U.S production has fallen by about 1 mbpd since its March peak. However, this is less of a supply problem and more of a demand one. The exuberance has also come on the heels of phases of normalization and just yesterday San Francisco began rolling out a plan. Data out of China ranging from Manufacturing to Trade Balance has added a tailwind, but we find these to be pent up demand paying catchup. We are in the camp that the demand simply will not show up; the air travel, the trucking industry and all the way down to the 30+ million out of work and staying home. We see value in fading Crude Oil at these levels.

Technicals: Price action is below our Pivot today which was exactly our first key support yesterday and turned out to align perfectly with settlement and now our momentum indicator; we find the bears back in the drivers seat below here. Still, they have not been able to chew through budding first key support at 24.38-24.55, but we believe this can happen in due time and expect price action to achieve our near-term downside target of

Gold (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1725.8, up 37.3 Fundamentals: What a monster session for Gold yesterday. Price action was able to feed of the positive, a healthy cash situation with stocks gaining ground and Crude Oil near swing highs all the while the Dollar weakened. Most importantly though was the budding expectations of negative rates Fed Funds rates later this year. Negative rates and a flattening yield curve are two major drivers for the metal that we have discussed here at length over the years. Lastly, Silver final began joining the party and its 24 hours of strength is not enough, but hopefully signs of something to come. Nonfarm Payroll is due at 7:30 am CT and will certainly impact everything we just mentioned.

Technicals: Yesterdays price action in Gold was nothing other than very bullish. We have upped our Bias to outright Bullish, but emphasize that the metal must, must stay above our rising momentum indicator 1720. Todays Pivot aligns a crucial level of major three-star resistance with yesterdays settlement and price action above here continues to be bullish. Still, Gold does have its work cutout for it and must close above

