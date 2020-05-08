Below is my weekly newspaper column from April 24, entitled, Dominated by Deflation. I hope you find something of interest in my ramblings. And please note the column is a few weeks old and since then, a host of markets have improved in value. A host of markets.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

April 24, 2020

Dominated by Deflation

The United States embarked on a trade war with China in March, 2018 but it ended in early January, 2020. In mid-January, however, coronavirus was found in the State of Washington and within days became a pandemic across the globe. And then in early March, Russia and Saudi Arabia began a price war with both nations pushing crude oil production to record levels which in turn brought about a literal collapse with crude oil prices.

The trade war was clearly bearish for the US agriculture markets. The coronavirus was so contagious and lethal that nations across the globe instituted stay home orders which led to a massive decline with demand for gasoline with few driving anywhere. And as crude oil prices plunged in value, ethanol plants across the US were shuttered which in turn led to historic demand destruction for corn.

From, Haunted By Markets in a chapter entitled, Three Most Influential Markets I penned on April 28, 2007 comes the following. First, allow me to remind everyone what I have stated for years; "the three most influential of all markets are corn, crude oil and bonds." Each can have a powerful influence on a related market and each can, under the right circumstances, impact the economy as a whole. When any one of those markets begin a major trend, there is big money to be made by those that are quick to get on the bandwagon and sit tight.

Now lets take a look at what those three markets have done since the first trading session of January, just as the trade war with China ended, just as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe and just before the bond market got a whiff of how dismal the economy was doing. But first understand that bonds do best when things are bearish. Bonds do best when interest rates are falling because the economy is weak and stone cold bearish.

In the first trading session of January, May corn futures traded as high as $3.98 but this week fell as low as $3.01, a level not seen since 2016. In the first trading session of January, May crude oil futures traded as high as $60.43 but this week, the market fell below zero by -$40 a barrel for the first time in history. And in the first trading session of January, June T-bonds traded as high as $155.23 but traded north of 183.00 a few days ago.

Since early January, corn prices dropped $4850 per futures contract, crude dropped $64,000 per futures contract but bond prices rallied more than $27,000 per contract. A fortune could have been made this year being short virtually all markets while at the same time long T-bonds. And that particular scenario remains firmly in place.

The quote that accompanied the chapter entitled, Three Most Influential Markets, from Haunted By Markets was a line from, Its Alright, Ma ( Im Only Bleeding) by Bob Dylan. The line goes like this, Money doesnt talk, it swears. And I would bet heavily that those involved with corn, crude oil or bonds have been doing a great deal of swearing lately if caught on the wrong side of any of those markets.

From MarketWatch. The May crude contract for the U.S. oil benchmark marked history on Monday, finishing deeply in negative( below zero) territory and implying that investors will need to pay buyers to take delivery of crude oil, reflecting a growing glut of crude and a lack of storage space. The only other commodity market that traded below zero, I do believe, was onions that have not traded since 1958 when legislation was passed to ban that particular market. At one time, onions were worth less than the bag in which they were stored!

To repeat what I stated above. When any one of those markets begin a major trend, there is big money to be made by those that are quick to get on the bandwagon and sit tight. Moving forward, an enormous sea change has unfolded since January in these unprecedented times. And the scenario of deflating markets, such as corn and crude oil coupled with lower interest rates and higher bond prices remains firmly in place. Very firmly.

In other words, the three most influential markets, may continue to do what they have been doing since early January. What has already been experienced from January thru this week may be just the tip of the iceberg for what lies ahead. The year is young and the markets dominated by deflation. And I mean dominated.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

In a few minutes the Labor Department will release an Employment Report. The data should be historically bearish for the economy. How the Big Four: stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities react to the data remains to be seen. But my lean is that once the trade digests the report the markets will embrace more and more deflation moving forward. Not for all markets but for most. We shall see in a few minutes.

The time is 7:18 a.m. Chicago







