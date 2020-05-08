JPY/USD (6J) Analysis with the Market Profile

The following article provides an analysis of the JPY/USD futures market based on the recent price developments. The analysis considers tools such as the volume profile and market profile implemented with Sierra Chart.

Analysis

Mid of March the JPY/USD market made a significant short push representing substantial uncertainty in the market. Subsequently, the market stabilised, created large volume around the lower range border and, finally, rejected the previous weeks low (1) indicating buyer strength followed by a strong long push. The market, subsequently, consolidated and built another range (2). Later, the price performed a breakout on the upside and is currently moving in a long trend.

Considering a seller perspective, should the market fall below the previous days VPOC, the price might even trade lower with a first target at the previous upper range border (3). On the contrary, considering a buyer perspective, the market should preferably not fall back below the current week's VPOC at 0.00937. A first potential target is the initial weeks high at around 0.00954 (4).