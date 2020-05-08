rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

JPY/USD (6J) Analysis with the Market Profile
Friday, May 08, 2020

by Alexander Kiel of UC Trading

Bookmark and Share

JPY/USD (6J) Analysis with the Market Profile

The following article provides an analysis of the JPY/USD futures market based on the recent price developments. The analysis considers tools such as the volume profile and market profile implemented with Sierra Chart.

Analysis

Mid of March the JPY/USD market made a significant short push representing substantial uncertainty in the market. Subsequently, the market stabilised, created large volume around the lower range border and, finally, rejected the previous weeks low (1) indicating buyer strength followed by a strong long push. The market, subsequently, consolidated and built another range (2). Later, the price performed a breakout on the upside and is currently moving in a long trend.

JPY/USD Analysis with the Market Profile

Considering a seller perspective, should the market fall below the previous days VPOC, the price might even trade lower with a first target at the previous upper range border (3). On the contrary, considering a buyer perspective, the market should preferably not fall back below the current week's VPOC at 0.00937. A first potential target is the initial weeks high at around 0.00954 (4).



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Alexander Kiel has occupied various positions in the area of private banking covering wealth management, portfolio management and management support. Subsequently, he founded the equity investment project Universal Capital and became active as an independent futures trader.

 

He has extended his trading activities with UC Trading in a coaching course providing professional insights into order flow trading.

 

Alexander can be reached via support@uctrading.coach.

 

 

Contributing author since 5/4/2020

 

 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy