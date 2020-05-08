I Missed The Energy Trifecta... But 2 Out of 3 Ain't Bad!



Beginning on April 10, I opened the first of what would turn out to be 3 seasonal inter-commodity spread trades involving Crude Oil, Heating Oil, and RBOB Gasoline. Below is a summary of the trade details: 4/10 - 4/26: Short Crude Oil (M20), Long RBOB Gasoline (K20)

4/15 - 4/23: Short Heating Oil (Q20), Long RBOB Gasoline (M20)

4/27 - 5/7: Short Crude Oil (V20), Long Heating Oil (H21) After booking a nice gain on the first 2 trades, and because of the increased volatility, I moved out on the expiration calendar for the 3rd trade. This muted my loss, but I was stopped out nonetheless. In total these 3 trades gained $12,650 before commissions and fees. Below are additional details.



About the author Darren Carlat is the Managing Director of SpreadEdge Capital, LLC and is responsible for all aspects of the company's operations including market research, trading, customer satisfaction, and operations management.

In 1986, he started a 32-year career in various increasing capacities with Frito-Lay, Inc., a large snack food producer and distributor that is a division of PepsiCo Inc.. Prior to his retirement in early 2018, Darren served as an Executive in Supply Chain Operations in the company’s headquarters in Plano, Tx.

For decades, Darren has been developing, programming, and testing a wide variety of trading systems. In 2010, he finished initial development efforts on a seasonal spread trading strategy which he has continually refined, enhanced and improved. This trading system has been used for his own trading activities and is the basis of all the programs described. In 2014, he founded SpreadEdge Capital, LLC, registered SpreadEdge Capital as a Commodity Trading Advisor, and began to offer the trading program to the public. He is now dedicated to this effort full time and remains as the largest investor in the Diversified program.

Darren can be reached at (214) 636-3133, or via email at Darren@SpreadEdgeCapital.com