DAX: Strong Recovery Rally



DAX day trade outlook: Strong Recovery Rally A firm advance Thursday and again already this morning above 10776 and 10861 resistances, to build on the Tuesday-Wednesday rally that closed Monday's bear gap, to reinforceWednesday's setback and bouncefrom just above our initial support at 10519.5, from 10535, to resume positive forces from the strong, late April rally through the mid-April peak at 10811.5to 11337(into the key mid-March bear gap at 11092-11417.5),to keep risks higher into Friday. We see an upside bias for10890;a break above aims for 10950 and maybe 11057.5.

But below 10792 aims at 10684/657 and10600; through here aims maybe for 10535/519.5. Intermediate-term outlook The late February plunge below 13219 signalledan intermediate-term shift to a bear trend. Downside risks:We see an intermediate-termbear trend and risk for 7422 and 7000/6948. What changes this?Above 11417.5 sees an intermediate-term range and through 12275.5 an intermediate-term bull trend. For more market content and reviews gohere



