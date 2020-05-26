RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.

Hello All:

Natural Gas is not usually a market I trade daily but in very specific cases when these markets seem

completely out of whack. Of course, now that we have had a 10th consecutive week of rigs in the U.S. coming

off line, we know that this will affect both petroleum and natural gas exploration. So although NG is typically

not a bullish market going into summer, there are patterns that have developed in the last 2-3 months that

must be watched and traded.

What do you think the following chart means?

This chart shows that the natural gas industry is in dire straits with only 79 facilities still online after this flash-

crash recession hit the markets. I have been preaching about petroleum industry has suffered greatly in terms

of production because of so many operators going off online and possibly 100's going bankrupt in the coming

months if current prices persist. Well, natural gas is no different in that way. Although summertime is typically

a time when there is lower demand and higher build upo in stocks, we are not seeing an incredibly large build

up. In fact in the last few weeks, we have seen smaller and smaller builds (and lower than foredcasted). I am

not saying that there is going to be explosion in NG prices during the next few weeks but rather I think that

you need to look at the back months like X/F to see how out of whack things really are.

In previous years, we have not seen this spread this wide as it normally is trading during the year from 20 cent

carry to possibly + 0 - 5 cent carry. So for us to see 54 cent carry is a big discount in the back months. Also,

there is further talk that this year will be a big hurricane season in the U.S. (ARTICLE ). As we head into the

winter season, we normally expect demand to pick up and supplies to be drawn down, which would have a

positive effect on the spreads.

Furthermore, we continue to expect that the stock market has truly made an incredible recovery (as predicted

back in March) and that the U.S. and the world will be getting back to work sooner rather than later. Just today,

more good news came about a vaccine starting with human trials. Optimism is catching and we expect that,

barring any knucklehead moves by our politicians, we will see strong markets quite soon again.

