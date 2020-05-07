rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Friday, May 8, 2020
Thursday, May 07, 2020

by Bob Hunt of The Pattern Trapper

Bookmark and Share

The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.
dot_clear.gif
The Trend Trader for Futures
dot_clear.gifFor Trading On Friday, May 8, 2020
dot_clear.gif
Presented by PatternTrapper.com
dot_clear.gifThe Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and Stocks
dot_clear.gifFor a detailed explanation go to PatternTrapper.com/TrendTrader 


INDICES
Close		%
Change
3x1
7x5		Minor
Trend		Major
Trend		Trend Reading
S&P 500 - Jun ESM02880.00+ 1.642858.032866.17Bullish
Dow Jones - Jun YMM023843+ 1.402374123980Neutral
Nasdaq - Jun NQM09107.75+ 1.748977.008839.08Bullish
Russell 2000 - Jun RTYM01285.00+ 2.371271.321283.23Bullish
INTEREST RATES
US T-Bond - Jun ZBM0181-04+ 1.35179-28181-04Bullish
US T-Note - Jun TYM0139-10+ 0.54138-26138-30Bullish
CURRENCIES
US Dollar Index - Jun DXM099.906− 0.2399.95599.412Neutral
Australian Dollar - Jun ADM00.6488+ 1.110.64440.6456Bullish
British Pound - Jun BPM01.2359+ 0.101.23941.2499Bearish
Canadian Dollar - Jun CDM00.7147+ 0.920.71120.7137Bullish
EuroFX - Jun ECM01.0835+ 0.201.08371.0945Bearish
Japanese Yen - Jun JYM00.9414− 0.220.94060.9358Bullish
Swiss Franc - Jun SFM01.0284+ 0.161.02871.0356Bearish
LIVESTOCK
Feeder Cattle - Aug FCQ0138.150+ 4.07131.853128.225Bullish
Live Cattle - Jun LCM093.975+ 5.0389.55686.308Bullish
Lean Hogs - Jun LHM063.900− 2.5564.48159.275Neutral
GRAINS
Corn - Jul CN0318^0+ 1.19316^4317^0Bullish
Wheat - Jul WN0522^4+ 0.97519^2518^6Bullish
Soybeans - Jul SN0844^2+ 1.41838^2845^0Neutral
Soybean Meal - Jul SMN0288.1    0.00288.9291.3Bearish
Soybean Oil - Jul BON026.26+ 1.6326.1626.13Bullish
ENERGY
Crude Oil - Jun CLM023.55− 1.8324.1216.78Neutral
Heating Oil - Jun HOM00.8371+ 1.590.85580.7787Neutral
Natural Gas - Jun NGM01.894− 2.572.0031.891Neutral
METALS
Gold - Jun GCM01725.8+ 2.211706.11707.6Bullish
Silver - Jul SIN015.590+ 3.8315.16915.233Bullish
Copper - Jul HGN02.3805+ 1.432.34622.3310Bullish
FOODS & FIBER
Orange Juice - Jul OJN0119.35    0.00118.30112.45Bullish
Sugar - Jul SBN010.33+ 0.5810.4910.40Bearish
Cocoa - Jul CCN02381+ 0.7623742379Bullish
Coffee - Jul KCN0109.00− 1.45109.24106.33Neutral
Cotton - Jul CTN055.39+ 1.6154.6056.12Neutral

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.
 


Recent articles from this author


About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.
 
Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.

Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy