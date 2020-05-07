Like us on Facebook!

Tomorrow is an anticipated unemployment report which may be the first one to give us an indication of the COVID impact.

I suspect the report can create even higher volatility across different markets tomorrow.

The following are my PERSONAL suggestions on trading during UNEMPLOYMENT days:

Reduce trading size

Be extra picky = no trade is better than a bad trade

Choose entry points wisely. Look at longer time frame support and resistance for entry. Take the approach of entering at points where you normally would have placed protective stops. Example, trader x looking to go long the mini SP at 2925.00 with a stop at 2919.00, instead "stretch the price bands" due to volatility and place an entry order to buy at 2919.75 and place a stop a few points below in this hypothetical example ( consider current volatility along with support and resistance levels).

Expect the higher volatility during and right after the announcement

If possible to trade smaller contracts like the MICROS, consider that option as well.

Consider using automated stops and limits attached to your entry order as the market can move very fast at times.

Know what the market was expecting, learn what came out and observe market reaction for clues

Be patient and be disciplined

If in doubt, stay out!!





