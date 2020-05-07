THE "FAKE OUT RALLY" IN NATURAL GAS

ON THE LATE SEASON POLAR VORTEX

The polar vortex is nothing new. The term first appeared in an 1853 issue of E. Littells Living Age. According to a recent NOAA informational glossary, the above globe images are explained as follows: "The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding Earths North and South poles. The term vortex refers to the counterclockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air close to the poles. Often during winter in the Northern Hemisphere, the polar vortex will become less stable and expand, sending cold Arctic air southward over the United States with the jet stream."

Did a temporary lack of pollution brought on by Covid-19 impact the polar vortex? There is a warm block heading into the Gulf of Alaska and the Arctic Circle later into the weekend. This was one factor in the recent rally in natural gas prices. During this time of the year, such bitter cold will not last. In seven to about ten days, heating demand will lessen and revert to normal seasonal levels. Hence, natural gas prices sold off in the last couple of days. With lower shale production, due to the over-supply of crude oil and of crackpot ideas that the economy is coming back on line slowly, this has probably had more to do with the rally, earlier this week, than the weather.

I believe that longer term, the triple long (aggressive) natural gas ETF, UGAZ, could potentially double in price by summer. With today's EIA storage report (+109 BCF) coming in a bit lower than the expectations on the street (+111 BCF), keep in mind that inventories are well below the five year average for this week (74 BCF). That fact, coupled with the polar vortex weakening next week, underscores my point about heating demand falling off soon.

WHEAT WEATHER IS NET BEARISH

HEADING INTO LATE MAY

I see a potential improved weather pattern coming for Europe/Russia. Also, some needed rainfall may appear for Kansas and Oklahoma next week. If so, then wheat prices could continue to fall. Over the next few days, my bias would be towards selling into any wheat rallies.