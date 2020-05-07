Source:Getty Images

Coffee Futures---Coffee futures in the July contract is trading lower by 210 points at 108.50 or 1.90% continuing to hover right near a 14 year low as the fundamental picture still remains negative.

At the current time I am not involved, however I will not take a short position as I think the downside is very limited as we are at major support as we've hit the 100 level on multiple occasions only to rally every single time as I think that situation is going to happen once again. I will wait for the chart structure to improve therefor the risk-reward would be in your favor to take a bullish position as many commodities have started to rally slightly due to the fact that the U.S economy is starting the end the quarantine as that should pick up demand for most commodities.

Coffee prices are still trading far below their 20 and 100 as clearly the trend is to the downside as I'm advising clients to avoid this market while keeping a close eye as we could be involved in the next couple of weeks, but in the meantime this market remains very choppy.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

