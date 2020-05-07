|
|
Are Coffee Prices Bottoming ?
Thursday, May 07, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
Source:Getty Images
Coffee Futures---Coffee futures in the July contract is trading lower by 210 points at 108.50 or 1.90% continuing to hover right near a 14 year low as the fundamental picture still remains negative.
At the current time I am not involved, however I will not take a short position as I think the downside is very limited as we are at major support as we've hit the 100 level on multiple occasions only to rally every single time as I think that situation is going to happen once again. I will wait for the chart structure to improve therefor the risk-reward would be in your favor to take a bullish position as many commodities have started to rally slightly due to the fact that the U.S economy is starting the end the quarantine as that should pick up demand for most commodities.
Coffee prices are still trading far below their 20 and 100 as clearly the trend is to the downside as I'm advising clients to avoid this market while keeping a close eye as we could be involved in the next couple of weeks, but in the meantime this market remains very choppy.
TREND: LOWER
CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
About the author
Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.
Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.