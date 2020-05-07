Mexican Peso Stuck In 7 Week Consolidation



Source:Getty Images Mexican Peso---The Mexican Peso in the June contract is up 51 points or 1.25% at 4146 looking to break out of a tight 7 week consolidation pattern as it looks to me that a bottom has finally been created. I will be recommending a bullish position if prices close above 4254 as the risk/reward is in your favor due to the low volatility as prices are now trading above their 20-day, but still below their 100 day moving average as prices are still down 20% from the February high. Historically speaking the Peso is very cheap as Mexico is a large producer of oil and when the oil market collapsed so did the Peso, but now that situation may have changed as crude has had a substantial rally over the last couple of weeks and that should be supportive towards the Peso so look to play this to the upside. TREND: MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: LOW If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.