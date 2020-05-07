Here is a quick and dirty little trading educational clip I thought may help some of you. I show you how I find support and resistance levels by building a chart-apartment. You will also see how I pick my first two key price targets which I believe is one of the most critical aspects to make money consistently.

BUILD A CHART APARTMENT

HOW TO DRAW FIBONACCI EXTENSIONS PROPERLY

Hope you enjoyed the clips, let me know what you want me to cover or talk about next!

As a technical analyst and trader since 1997, I have been through a few bull/bear market cycles in stocks and commodities. I believe I have a good pulse on the market and timing key turning points for investing and short-term swing traders. 2020 is an incredible year for traders and investors. Dont miss all the incredible trends and trade setups.

Subscribers of myActive ETF Swing Trading Newsletterhad our trading accounts close at a new high watermark. We not only exited the equities market as it started to roll over in February, but we profited from the sell-off in a very controlled way with TLT bonds for a 20% gain.This week we closed out SPY ETF trade taking advantage of this bounce and entered a new trade with our account is at another all-time high value.

Ride my coattails as I navigate these financial markets and build wealth while others watch most of their retirement funds drop 35-65% during the rest of this financial crisis going into late 2020 and early 2021.

Just think of this for a minute. While most of us have active trading accounts, what is even more important are our long-term investment and retirement accounts. Why? Because they are, in most cases, our largest store of wealth other than our homes, and if they are not protected during the next bear market, you could lose 25-50% or more of your net worth. The good news is we can preserve and even grow our long term capital when things get ugly like they are now and ill show you how and one of the best trades is one your financial advisor will never let you do because they do not make money from the trade/position.

If you have any type of retirement account and are looking for signals when to own equities, bonds, or cash, be sure to become a member of myPassive Long-Term ETF Investing Signalswhich we issued a new signal for subscribers.

Chris Vermeulen

Chief Market Strategies

Founder of Technical Traders Ltd.