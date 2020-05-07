Hello trader,

Crude oil is recovering sharply from the lows, however still into a three-wave move that can be a wave 4 correction. We see sub-wave C) now in play, which started trading above the upper channel line, and is now approaching Fib. ratio 38.2/50.0 (27.1/35.8 area), and area of a former swing 4), where resistance and a bearish turn can be seen. A drop in five waves of a lesser degree would confirm a completed correction, and wave 5 underway.

Crude oil, 4h