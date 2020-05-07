RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.

SOYBEANS ARE BULLISH!



Hello All: Over the past several months, I have been talking about (accurately I might add) about the impending crash and the SUBSEQUENT recovery for the stock markets and commodities. We nailed the stock market bottom and the crude oil bottom as well as honking the horn of the RBOB and Lean Hogs markets when everybody else was scared and didn't know what to do. The next gem that I see is SOYBEANS and maybe the grain complex in general! In general, there is a lot of fear mongering going on in the media. Don't listen to it! Live your life but be safe. We are on our way to recovery as a V-shaped as you can get. Soybeans are the life blood of the feed industry and they have been suffering in the past from neglect. Nobody cares about the market since there is no shortage of supply on paper (big acres) and faltering demand (Chinese demand down because of trade war and pandemic cutting into meat demand). So why be bullish? Here we like to look at what is undervalued or overvalued. 2020/2021 CORN SOYBEANS WHEAT Area Planted (mln) 97 83.5 44.7 Area Harvested (mln) 88.3 82.2 36.7 Yield bpa 168 48 47 Carryin (mln bu) 2,092 480 970 Production (mln bu) 14,834 3,946 1,723 Imports 30 15 100 Total Supply (mln bu) 16,756 4,386 2,763 Domestic Use 12,350 2100 1165 Exports 2,400 1,825 1,000 Total Demand (mln bu) 14,750 3,925 2,165 Carryout (mln bu) 2,206 516 618 Stocks to Use Ratio (%) 14.9 13.1 28.5 The above analysis (non-scientific) is a simple way to look at the balance sheets for U.S. grains and soybeans for 2020/21. At first glance, there is nothing bullish that is outstanding on these balance sheets. I will, however, point out a few items that, in my opinion, will put upward pressure on the oilseed complex. 1) EXPORT BUSINESS Brazil had a 124.5 mln mt crop this year so it is no wonder that they are (as they should seasonally) beating the U.S. at every turn for the soybean export business. They are exporting 78.5 mln mt of beans to the world; both production and exports are records for the South American country. The U.S. has struggled price-wise and because of recent trade war (and settlement) to gain a foothold back into selling to China and the world. That is soon to change as we get into the summer & fall months. We are already seeing the trade settelement issue bear fruit with more export sales for the U.S. including China. I only expect this to increase as Brazil winds down their program in June/ July. 2) SOYBEAN CRUSH Just looking at the above chart, this is another RED FLAG for the industry. If crush is so low, plants will slow down their crush. The reason the crush has been under pressure of course is the impeding slowdown in meat supply chain. When the crush slows, the meal market will lead the charge for the complex when feed demand picks up again. Right now, there is no reason to keep pushing weight on hogs and cattle if they have no processor to go to (as many as 35-40 plants across the country are closed). So there is a backlog but as the country is opening up, so will the plants. You have to imagine as big and corporate as these plants are, they will not be closed for long especially since they are under a lot of scrutiny to supply the country in a professional and safe way. This is not their first rodeo and they will be back to business. (ARTICLE ) 3) EL NINO CYCLE Scientists are predicting the resurgence of the El Nino effect into the 2020 growing year (ARTICLE ). El Nino brings warmer and drier weather to the U.S. growing regions during the summer time. There is no guarantee that we have a weather market this year, of course, as it is still considered a weak El Nino so far, but it is definitely something to watch. (ARTICLE ) If you want to know more about how we are approaching the markets, there is a perfect opportunity today at 4:00 PM Mountain Time May 7th, 2020 with SPREAD BASICS WEBINAR. You can register online at: REGISTER ONLINE Best Regards Edgard Cabanillas Alpine Trading LLC + 1 949 357 4948 edgard@alpine-trading.net www.alpine-trading.net NOTE: Please be respectful on this forum. If you are out to get free information and not REALLY interested in the service, don't sign up. We get too much traffic every day and it's better for us to focus on those customers that take our service seriously. I say that on behalf of everyone writing for this forum. I may disagree with them but they deserve respect for putting out their opinions and stir up business. RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.



