B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Our Trade Alerts program gained 3.9% in March and is up 13.9% in 2020. Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info. https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

E-mini S&P (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 2833.50, down 24.75 Fundamentals: Overnight, U.S benchmarks have again snapped back on the heels of a weak final hour of trade yesterday. Price action began climbing from new swing lows early in the evening session but was boosted by better Export numbers from China. This certainly invigorated the European open despite a fresh slew of dismal Eurozone data; Industrial Production worse than expected from both Germany and France. To be honest, strong Chinese Exports should not have come as such a surprise. When China shutdown in February, those numbers were horrible, but to make matters worse for the headline -17.2% (Feb), this was versus last February which was -20.7% at the heart of the trade war. Essentially, the pent-up demand was historical, and this has played out in March and April. Furthermore, the rest of the world demanded medical gear to battle the Coronavirus outbreak and there is little in the headlines on a larger drop in imports than expected. This has led to a bloated surplus, something that will not go over so smoothly as the White House threatens to start a new chapter in the U.S-China trade war. The U.S and China are expected to speak next week as President Trump threatens to toss out the lauded Phase One deal. The rally overnight was broad. Everything from the tech behemoths to banks, healthcare and energies are up strongly. However, the volume of course was scarce. This comes just as jobs and trade are in focus to finish out the week. Initial Jobless Claims are due at 7:30 am CT and analysts expect another 3 million added to a six-week running total of 30.3 million. Nonfarm Productivity which measures labor efficiencies is also due at that time. Nonfarm Payroll is released tomorrow morning and expectations are for a loss of 22 million jobs in April alone coupled with a 16% Unemployment Rate. As for trade,

Technicals: We reintroduced a cautiously Bearish Bias yesterday and price action for the S&P traded right into strong key support at 2825-2829.25 before rallying overnight. Strong overhead major three-star resistance remains at ...Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed directly.

Crude Oil (July) Yesterdays close: Settled at 25.62, down 0.87 Fundamentals: A wave of risk-on comes after stronger than expected Trade Balance data from China. In the S&P section, we discussed how Exports lifted risk-sentiment overnight. For Crude specifically, the data showed strong Imports of Crude Oil and this narrative is furthered by reports of Saudi Arabia raising its prices to Asia. Yesterdays EIA report was bullish relative to expectations. Crude inventories only grew by 4.59 mb, much less than the 7.759 expected and especially so compared to recent weeks. Gasoline stocks were drawn down by 3.158 mb. Still, Cushing grew by 2.068 mb and storage is at record levels seasonally. Price action was technically exhausted leading into the data, and we pointed to that here yesterday morning. The bullish data could not lift the tape and was seemingly priced in, this led to a wave of profit taking, one that the bulls have staved off given the aforementioned narratives. Still, we are not buying this rally as it approaches strong technical resistance once again and the psychological $30 mark.

Technicals: Price action is back above the 26.39-26.49 mark and the bulls are in the drivers seat eyeing another test to 28.14-28.46 resistance. Yesterday, it stalled in front at 27.98 and todays early high is so far 27.70. To the downside, settlement aligns with our rising momentum indicator and only a break below here will neutralize the near-term wave while giving the bears an opportunity to take it down to ...Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed directly.

Gold (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1688.5, down 22.1 Fundamentals: Gold is snapping back and 1% from the swing low. Across the board, Treasuries, stocks and the Dollar are all in the green and this has been a supportive landscape for Gold. Silver also seems to be awake this morning and the metals complex is doing well. Weekly Jobless Claims were more and less in line with the 3 million expected and traders now await tomorrows Nonfarm Payroll. There seems to be a little relief on the Chinese Yuan strengthening against the Dollar and this will certainly be supportive to Gold. Still, bulls are not in the clear given yesterdays weakness and continued failure to extend out above 1725-1735.

Technicals: Gold did not trade all the way down to trend line support at 1680 and that is a good sign. A wave of strength now has price action back above our momentum indicator at ... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed directly.

Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions on the markets, trading, or opening an account

Info@BlueLineFutures.com

312-278-0500

Follow us on Twitter:@BlueLineFutures

Follow us on Facebook:Blue Line Futures Facebook page

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:Blue Line Futures YouTube channel

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results