The USDCAD is seeing a bit of healthy consolidation going into today's European morning after yesterday's 100 pip rally. Significantly, the USDCAD has broken above triangle resistance (on the daily chart), and remains above the 38.2% Fib retrace of the January to March surge. For now, the month plus triangle (on the weekly chart) more resembles a Bull Flag as opposed to a topping pattern. Any decisive end to the S&P500 (ES) Dead Cat Bounce will result in the USDCAD resuming its January to March rally, and could trigger as early as following Friday's US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP). Although volatility will increase after today's US Unemployment Claims at 830am EST, a bigger move will be deferred until Friday's NFP. The weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. I will look to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Wednesday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

USDCAD Weekly/Daily/4hr

