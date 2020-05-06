rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Elliott Wave View: Bitcoin Ending Diagonal in Progress
Wednesday, May 06, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

Rally in Bitcoin (BTCUSD) from April 16, 2020 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Waves structure. Up from April 16 low, wave 1 ended at 7306.15 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 6757.75. The crypto currency then resumed higher in wave 3 towards 9485.26. Internal of wave 3 unfolded as another 5 waves impulse in lesser degree. Up from wave 2 low at 6757.75, wave ((i)) ended at 7193.13 and wave ((ii)) pullback ended at 7031.07. Wave ((iii)) ended at 9300, wave ((iv)) dips ended at 9011.77, and finally wave ((v)) of 3 ended at 9485.26.

Pullback in wave 4 is proposed complete at 8407. Bitcoin still needs to break above wave 3 at 9485.26 to avoid a double correction. Wave 5 remains in progress asan ending diagonal. Ending diagonal is a 5 waves structure with 3-3-3-3-3 subdivision and wedge shape. Unlike regular impulse, a diagonal can have an overlap between wave 1 and 4. In the chart below, we can see an ending diagonal with 3-3-3-3-3 structure, wedge shape and overlap between wave ((i)) and ((iv)). Expect wave 5 rally to end soon as an ending diagonal. This should also complete wave (3) in higher degree. Afterwards, Bitcoin should pullback in wave 4 to correct cycle from April 16 low before the rally resumes again.

Bitcoin 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Bitcoin



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy