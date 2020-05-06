GBPUSD Looks To Weaken Further Lower



GBPUSD Looks To Weaken Further Lower

GBPUSD looks to correct further lower as it holds on to its downside pressure. Support stands at 1.2300 area with a break turning focus to the 1.2250 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.2200 level where a violation will turn focus to the 1.2150 level. Below here will open the door towards the 1.2100 level. On the upside, resistance is located at the 1.2400 with a break above there allowing for morel strength to build up towards the 1.2450 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1.2500 level followed by the 1.2550 level. On the whole, GBPUSD faces further downside threats.



This is an excerpt from FXT Technical Strategist Plus See Pricing and Get Started (PRO Plan Package), a 7-currency model analysis and trade alerts utilized by all levels of traders with trade alerts.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.