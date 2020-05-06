|
|
GBPUSD Looks To Weaken Further Lower
Wednesday, May 06, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXTechstrategy.com
|
GBPUSD looks to correct further lower as it holds on to its downside pressure. Support stands at 1.2300 area with a break turning focus to the 1.2250 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.2200 level where a violation will turn focus to the 1.2150 level. Below here will open the door towards the 1.2100 level. On the upside, resistance is located at the 1.2400 with a break above there allowing for morel strength to build up towards the 1.2450 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1.2500 level followed by the 1.2550 level. On the whole, GBPUSD faces further downside threats.
