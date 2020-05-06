Many clients have asked me "The moves are so wild, I am almost always getting stopped out unless I have deep reserves or willing to take large stops"

Not that there is an exact answer to the situation but two things come to mind:

Reduce trading size and be extra picky on entry levels Switch to the MICROS Use weekly options....

My colleague John Thorpe wrote the following article a few months back and it provides excellent insight on possible uses of weekly options, at times as an alternative for day trading/ stops:

Weekly Mini S&P Option Contracts

There are 100's of indicators available to traders to assist with decision making that can be applied to technical analysis, which is precisely the reason to utilize a sound and inexpensive weekly ES strategy to compliment a day trading strategy.

There Are Two Main Uses For The Weekly Options

As a hedge, no need for stops As a pure speculation. A relatively inexpensive way to speculate on market direction in a time frame that can be for minutes, hours or a few days without the need to use stops.