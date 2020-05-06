ANALYSIS

USDCAD

The broader USD traded with a mixed tone during the overnight session today. It struggled versus the Chinese yuan and other commodity currencies as China re-opened for business with little fanfare on the Trade War 2.0 front, but it gained versus the euro and the pound following weak data points out of both regions. Dollar/CAD traders continued to battle it out overnight around yesterdays upward sloping chart support in the 1.4040s (now in the 1.4050-60s) after the market regained this level into the NY close.

The US reported a weaker than expected ADP Employment Report for April shortly after the NY open this morning (20.24M jobs lost vs 20.05M expected), and thisbroughtabout some broad, safe-haven, USD buying which saw USDCAD break above yesterdays chart resistance in the 1.4090s. The S&P futures have slipped off their session highs and the June WTI futures contract is now trading down 6% after being up 2% earlier. The 3-month EURUSD cross currency basis swap continued to widen over the course of trading in Europe this morning (now at -12.75bp), which is another reason to be on guard for more USD buying.

The daily chart structure for USDCAD, while still technically neutral at this point, continues to show signs that an upside break could be coming. The 1.4050-60s have held and the 1.4090s havegiven way. Theres still a lot of wood to chop overhead (in terms of chart resistance from the 1.4150s to the 1.4230s), but we think theres still a very real risk of US/China relations deteriorating at some pointnot to mention the increasingly worsening signs of USD funding stress.

USDCAD DAILY

USDCAD HOURLY

JUNE CRUDE OIL DAILY

EURUSD

Euro/dollar slumped all the way back down to its April lows in the 1.0790s this morning. Yesterdays depressing NY close was a negative precursor, as traders smacked down buyer attempts to regain the 1.0880s and then the 1.0850s. Germanys much weaker than expected Industrial Orders figures for March (-15.6% MoM vs -10.0%) seems like it got the ball rolling for more EUR sales this morning and we think GBPUSDs swift fall through 1.2400 exacerbated the move lower in EURUSD. Talk of option-related hedging flows are also making the rounds this morning, as over 5blnEUR in expiries will occur around the 1.0800 strike tomorrow morning at 10amET.



EURUSD DAILY

EURUSD HOURLY

3-MONTH EURUSD CROSS CURRENCY BASIS SWAP DAILY

GBPUSD

Sterling is not looking in great shape this morning. The sellers kept GBPUSD below the 1.2480-1.2500 zone in NY trade yesterday, and this mornings horrible April Construction PMI number out of the UK (8.2 vs 22.0 expected) knocked the market below the 1.2390s weve been focused on since Monday. We think that a NY close below the 1.2390s will add validity to the bearish head & shoulders pattern we started talking about on April 28. The negative pattern got delayed a week, but could re-take shape if sterling closes poorly today.

The Bank of England will announce its latest decision on monetary policy tomorrow, but recall that their press release will be released 5 hours earlier than usual at 2amET. The official explanation delivered last week was that this was so the BOE could release its Monetary Policy Report, which will contain detailed economic projections, at the same time as the monetary policy decision. Some traders are speculating that the adjusted timing means a big announcement is coming, but were not seeing obvious signs of this in overnight ATM option volatility pricing in GBPUSD.



GBPUSD DAILY

GBPUSD HOURLY

EURGBP DAILY

AUDUSD

The Aussies crawl higher yesterday ultimately got derailedby EURUSDs fall back below 1.0850 and by the late-day sell-off in the S&Ps, but AUDUSD buyers were found once again overnight at familiar chart support in the 0.6420-30s. While some mildly better than expected Australian Retail Sales figures for March were released (+8.5% MoM vs +8.2% expected), this was already foreshadowed via the preliminary report released on April 22. We think the AUDs relative bid today is largely the result of US/China tensions NOT deteriorating in a meaningful way overnight.

While Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the US doesnt have any evidence to prove that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab, we felt he expressed Chinas position in a rather calm and measured tone. What is more, the PBOC set its daily USDCNY fix below market expectations last night, which is proof that China is not threatening retaliation for the time being. Here are some of the more notable quotes from Hua Chunying:

I think this matter should be handed to scientists and medical professionals, and not politicians who lie for their own domestic political ends

Mr. Pompeo repeatedly spoke up but he cannot present any evidence. How can he? Because he doesnt have any,

We urge the U.S. to stop shifting the focus to China,

the claims about Chinas so-called concealment of epidemic situation, delay of notification, and profit from epidemic situation are purely nonsense

So the US should stop thinking it can use tariffs as a weapon and a big stick to coerce other countries,



AUDUSD DAILY

AUDUSD HOURLY

USDCNH DAILY

USDJPY

Dollar/yen is slowly falling apart again this morning after traders couldnt close NY trade yesterday above the pivotal 106.60s level. Market chatter suggests the move lower today has been largely influenced by EURJPY sales, as opposed to a based risk-off factors, as the popular cross rate trips sell stops to trade to new 3-year lows. We see the next major chart support level at 106.00 in USDJPY.

The S&P futures continue to pull back off their overnight highs. The US 10yr yield is challenging upside resistance at the 0.7150% level following a larger than expected quarterly refunding figure released by the US Treasury this morning ($96 billion). Japanese markets will re-open tonight following the Golden Week holidays.



USDJPY DAILY

USDJPY HOURLY

US 10YR YIELD DAILY

Charts: Reuters Eikon

