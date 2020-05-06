rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Wide Range Wednesday Begins. The Corn & Ethanol Report 05/06/2020
Wednesday, May 06, 2020

by Daniel Flynn of The PRICE Futures Group

Bookmark and Share

We kickoff the day with MBA Mortgage Applications and MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate at 6:00 A.M., ADP Employment Change (APR) at 7:15 A.M., Treasury Refunding Announcement at 7:30 A.M., EIA Energy Stocks at

9:30 A.M., Fed Bostic Speech at 12:00 P.M. and Dairy Product Sales at 2:00 P.M.

On the Corn front the July contract settled at 317 which was 1 ½ of a cent higher in yesterday’s action. However, the current situation with trade and demand offers resistance along with renewed tensions between the U.S. and China over the coronavirus pandemic which are growing hostile. Yesterday’s run in the energy complex did help the July corn settle in the green. We also have had rains that has pushed some rivers in the Midwest to or close to flood stage. With plantings ahead of schedule we will be watching as the weather unfolds and see if Mother Nature joins the quarantine party. We also will contend with cooler than normal temperatures and more rains intermediates forecasted extending into nest week. Some states in the Corn Belt are forecasted to go below freezing, hopefully these states that will be affected are not yet in double-digits in plantings. Mexico bought

109,135 tons of U.S. Corn with 45,220 tons for this marketing year and 63,915 for next marketing year. Investors are also watching exports from Argentina and Brazil as the COVID-19 has devastated feed demand and the ethanol industry. In the overnight electronic session the July corn is currently trading at 317 ¼ which is a ¼ of a cent higher. The trading range has been 318 ¼ to 316 ¾.

On the Ethanol front the U.S. exported 139.93 million gallons of ethanol and 899,730 metric tons of distillers grains in March, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agriculture Service yesterday. This was down from February quite a bit from 194.16 million gallons exported. But was close to matching the one-year level of 140 million gallons. Brazil was the number one destination taking use of the corn-based product in the more sugar based ethanol producing nation. They seem to be taking advantage of prices for both domestic and exports. The U.S. exported 899,730 tons of distillers grains in March, up from 852,730 tons of exported in February,

But down from the 956,828 tons exported in March 2019. The U.S. exported the ethanol co-product to more than three dozen countries in March with Mexico the top destination with 190,125 metric tons, followed by Vietnam at 139,974 metric tons and South Korea at 127,636 metric tons. The value of U.S. distillers grains exports reached $194.77 million in March, up from $178.24 million in February, but down from $202.65 million in March 2019. Total U.S. distillers grains exports for the first quarter of 2020 reached 2.73 million metric tons at a value of $572.49 million, compared to 2.45 million metric tons at a value of $518.13 million last year. Erin Voegele with Ethanol Producer Magazine contributed the statistics. There were no trades posted in the overnight electronic session. The June ethanol settled at 1.047 and is currently showing 1 bid @ 1.050 and no offers in the early going.

On the Crude Oil front the market is trying to hold it’s own after the API Energy Stocks showed Cushing, Oklahoma  1 million barrels plus what Genscape  had forecasted. We could see selling pressure on any strength in the market ahead of the EIA Energy Stocks. With stockpiles filled to the brim, we have nowhere to go except to see potential demand grow as we start to ease out of this global oil glut and pandemic. In the overnight electronic session the July Crude Oil has seen seesaw trade and is currently trading at 2643 which is 6 tics lower. The trading range has been 2798 to 2605.

On the Natural Gas front the market is giving back the recent premiums it has gained as well.  Tomorrow we will have the EIA Gas Storage and we will wait to hear what this story tells. We did see some short-covering as yesterday’s rally ensued, but the bears are not totally out of play. We will see what the market has in store for us ahead of the injection number. In the overnight electronic session the June Natural Gas is currently trading at 2.079 which is 5 ½ cents lower. The trading range has been 2.111 to 2.057.

Have a Great Trading Day!
Dan Flynn

Call me @ 88-264-5665 or e-mail me at dflynn@pricegroup.com for entry & exit levels.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets.

He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since.

Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts.

Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade.

Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy