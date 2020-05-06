STOCK INDEX FUTURES

Stock index futures are higher despite ongoing U.S.-China tensions as traders look to earnings and economic data.

Stock index futures are higher despite lower crude oil prices.

The Automatic Data Processing Inc. employment change report showed a decline of 20,236,000 when a decline of 20,000,000 was expected.

Mortgage applications to purchase a home in the week ended May 1 increased for the third straight week, up 7.0% compared with a week earlier.

In recent weeks stock index futures have overperformed the news.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar is higher for a fourth day but remains in a trading range. Recent strength in the greenback is due to global U.S. dollar shortages as emerging markets lose reserves.

The euro currency continues to decline after yesterdays court ruling in Germany that raised questions about the European Central Bank's main bond buying program. The court ruled that some actions taken by the countrys Bundesbank to participate in the asset purchase program were unconstitutional.

There was additional pressure on the euro on news that retail trade in March declined 11.2% in the euro area compared to February.

The British pound fell after a survey showed a record decline in U.K. construction work.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Flight to quality longs are being liquidated in light of higher stock index futures.

Supply remains an issue after yesterday the U.S. Treasury Department reported that it expects to borrow $3 trillion in the second quarter to pay for the aid packages passed by Congress last month.

Raphael Bostic of the Federal Reserve will speak at 12:30.

The 30-year Treasury bond futures remain in a broadly based congestion pattern, as the main fundamental influences affecting the long end of the curve are offsetting.







