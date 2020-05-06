Wyckoff Market Analysis



Good morning, everyone! Daily E-mini S&P shows steady volume, small range and mid range close with no edge.

If one looks closely one can see an upthrust of the highs 2 bar previously and a spring on monday, which don't have much significance unless demand or supply enters. So yesterday's upthrust of that high needs supply.

We can see the areas of edges with 2771-2717 and 2620 as support areas. Resistence lies at 2890, 2965-2970, and then 3028 areas. 240 min E-mini S&P shows some edges to be watched in the trading ranges, with resistance at 2890, 2903 and then 2920 areas. Support lies at 2843 and then 2835-2832 areas.

As cause builds we need to see the reaction at those areas. Patience is needed as the story unfolds with the virus and news. Point and Figure 3 by 3 of the E-mini S&P shows various Wyckoff phases. Sometimes it's easier to spot vs the bar charts. If you want to learn about how you can continue to master your trading skills, let us know!

Gary started in the commodity Future business in 1981 as a Runner for Link Waldock. Gary observed as a runner the action on the trading floor of order flow size price action and the volume. This lead to discovering Richard D Wyckoff principles in which Gary self-taught himself. These Wyckoff principles lead to his sponsorship of a CME seat in the S&P in the 1980s by well-known traders in which Gary did the technical analysis for

Gary left the trading floor in the late 1980s to trade for various frms and individuals. Later he decided to form a brokerage firm with brokers to expand his knowledge. Gary became a commodity broker in 1995

Gary has performed seminars and webinars with Richard Wyckoff experts such as David Wei,s Hank Pruden, Roman Bogazov, Bruce Frazier and Todd Butterfield at Wyckoff stock market Institute renowned Wyckoff expert.



Along with owning an Independent introducing brokerage firm Gary also is guest speakers at various sites on the Principles of Wyckoff. LTG also provides Free webinars that are recorded and posted on youtube as well at the site.

