GOLD Wednesday forecast May 6



GOLD, (GC) Futures market

Wednesday forecast, May 6

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1708, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1717 - 1726.

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1708, which will be followed by reaching support level 1695.



Monthly forecast, May 2020

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1742, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1780 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 1827.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1666, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1579.







About the author Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market. His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.