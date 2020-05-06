S&P500 (ES), futures market

Wednesday forecast, May 6

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 2885 - 2889, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2907.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 2870, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2843.

Weekly forecast, May 4 - 8

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 2788, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2870.

Downtrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 2788, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 2717 and 2620.

Monthly forecast, May 2020

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 3000, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3136 - 3211.

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 2925, which will be followed by reaching support level 2717 and 2455.



DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor