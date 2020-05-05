rounded corner
Strange Bedfellows
Tuesday, May 05, 2020

by Murray Rosenberg

As we look at Quant trading verses fundamental earnings and research trading we are observing three areas of comparison.

WTI Crude Oil, the New Zealand / Canadian Dollar FOREX pair and Soybean oil.

We are showing you how the three charts work with our Quant "Gasline 5 indicator".

The Bean Oil and WTI Crude Oil chart below show them working as one.

The second chart of Soybeans and Soybean Oil illustrates even more success.

The third chart is the New Zealand dollar vs. the Canadian dollar with Soybean Oil.

What all three charts show is how much the 3 products work together with Soybean Oil.

Fundamental or news driven trading has a tough time being in tune as much as quant trading does.

For further information please call 847 254 5589 or e-mail info@chicagoquanttrading.com



About the author

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
 
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
 
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
 
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
 
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.
