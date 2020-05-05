DJ Correct: U.S. March Coffee, Cocoa Imports-May 5

—-Mar 2020—- —-Feb 2020—-

-coffee kilograms pounds kilograms pounds

coffee, unroasted 121,490,863 267,887,353 97,867,360 215,797,529

coffee, roasted 8,018,410 17,680,594 6,967,293 15,362,881

coffee, soluble

instant 5,354,592 11,806,875 3,612,693 7,965,988

-Cocoa-

cocoa beans 57,260,960 126,260,417 67,845,850 149,600,099

sweetened bars/block

10 lbs or over 2,669,352 5,885,921 1,805,189 3,980,442

for retail candy 0 0 0 0

cocoa butter 13,158,783 29,015,117 8,510,884 18,766,499

cocoa paste,

not defatted 6,033,968 13,304,899 3,543,885 7,814,266

cocoa paste

defatted 6,759,273 14,904,197 2,891,847 6,376,523

cocoa powder,

unsweetened 8,590,548 18,942,158 5,504,687 12,137,835

cocoa powder,

sweetened 81,275 179,211 68,554 151,162

confectioners

coating 5,209,224 11,486,339 3,579,996 7,893,891

candy containing

chocolate 9,548,488 21,054,416 8,906,582 19,639,013

Crop Progress

Date 3 May 24-Apr 2019 Avg

Cotton Planted 18 13 16 17

Corn Planted 51 27 21 39

Corn Emerged 8 3 5 10

Soybeans Planted 23 8 5 11

Sorghum Planted 22 20 21 26

Rice Planted 49 39 45 64

Rice Emerged 32 23 33 45

Peanuts Planted 14 6 18 16

Sugar beets Planted 49 37 29 63

Oats Planted 67 54 48 67

Oats Emerged

44 32 35 47

Winter Wheat Headed 32 21 26 38

Spring Wheat Planted 29 14 19 43

Spring Wheat Emerged 6 4 4 16

Barley Planted 41 24 34 50

Barley Emerged 12 8 10 23

Crop Condition

Very Poor Fair Good Excellent

Winter Wheat This Week 4 10 31 48 7

Winter Wheat Last Week 4 11 31 47 7

Winter Wheat Last Year 2 6 28 52 12

Pastures and Ranges This Week 6 10 35 43 6

Pastures and Ranges Last Week

Pastures and Ranges Last Year 1 7 32 49 11

COTTON

General Comments Cotton was lower as trade tensions with China ramped up in response to the Coronavirus and the need for the president to find someone else to blame the outbreak in the US on. Blaming China for the problem could really hurt demand for US Cotton as China remains a major world buyer. The weekly export sales report showed a sharp increase in sales with China the featured buyer. The world is starting to slowly recover from the Coronavirus scare and some stores are starting to open again after being closed for weeks. The hope is that consumer demand for Cotton products will quickly return, but this is not likely to be the case. Consumers have really been hurt economically due to stay at home orders imposed here and overseas and it will take some time for them to recover. As an example, Chinese stores have been open for several weeks but there has been no consumer rush to go to them and buy. The same is possible here and in Europe.

Overnight News: The Delta and Southeast will get mostly dry conditions, but a few showers are possible today. Temperatures should be mostly near to below normal in the Southeast and near to above normal in the Delta. Texas will have dry conditions through the weekend. Temperatures will average near to above normal. The USDA average price is now 49.62 ct/lb. ICE said that certified stocks are now 3,579 bales, from 3,727 bales yesterday. ICE said that 0 notices were posted for delivery against May contracts and that total deliveries for the month are now 10 contracts.

Chart Trends: Trends in Cotton are mixed to up with objectives of 5910 July. Support is at 5450, 5410, and 5340 July, with resistance of 5760, 5850 and 6050 July.

DJ U.S. March Cotton Exports-May 5

——- In Kilograms ——-

Mar 20 Feb 20 Jan 20 Mar 19(*)

Upland, under 1 inch 25,245,674 19,598,835 13,031,129 29,595,798

1 to 1 1/8 inch 141,742,437 155,619,386 160,698,460 133,680,644

upland 1 1/8 and over 255,948,162 240,927,354 190,159,094 286,568,070

Amer Pima, over 1 1/8 inc 13,279,934 12,520,410 6,034,700 9,659,747

All cotton 436,216,207 528,665,985 369,923,383 459,504,259

——- In Running 480-Pound Bales ——-

Mar 20 Feb 20 Jan 20 Mar 19(*)

Upland, under 1 inch 115,952 90,017 59,851 135,932

1 to 1 1/8 inch 651,018 714,754 738,082 613,990

upland 1 1/8 and over 1,175,560 1,106,570 873,394 1,316,196

Amer Pima, over 1 1/8 inc 60,994 57,506 27,717 44,367

All cotton 2,003,525 1,968,847 1,699,044 2,110,486

FCOJ

General Comments: FCOJ was higher and trends are still up in the market. Support is coming from the continued effects from the Coronavirus that are keeping people at home and drinking Orange Juice. Demand from grocery stores has remained strong in response to the increased consumer demand. Oranges production was estimated as less in the latest USDA reports at 70.4 million boxes, so supplies available to the market are somewhat reduced. Inventories in cold storage remain solid so there will be FCOJ to meet the demand. The weather in Florida has become a mixed bag over the last few weeks. It has been very hot and dry in south Florida but the north has gotten a lot of rain. The south has now turned cooler but remains mostly dry. The mid season Oranges harvest is diminishing. Irrigation has been run several times per week in most areas. Color break is reported on late variety Oranges. More signs of early bloom and new growth on trees are reported. Favorable weather is reported in Brazil.

Overnight News: Florida should get mostly dry conditions. Temperatures will average near normal. Brazil should get isolated showers and near to above normal temperatures.

Chart Trends: Trends in FCOJ are mixed to up with objectives of 123.00 July. Support is at 112.00, 111.00, and 110.00 July, with resistance at 117.00, 118.00, and 121.00 July.

COFFEE

General Comments: Futures were higher in New York but lower in London as London felt increasing availability from Indonesia. New York was higher as some states in the US started to lift their Coronavirus restrictions that have depressed consumer and roaster demand in the US and Europe. The demand from coffee shops and other food service operations has dropped to almost nothing. Consumers are still drinking Coffee at home, but many smaller roasters are actively trying to unload green coffee already bought a there are no outlets for sales at this time. The logistics of moving Coffee from Central and South America remain difficult. Producers have had trouble getting workers to pick the cherries and mills and processors have had trouble getting workers to staff the plants. Shipping logistics have improved somewhat, but many are still having trouble getting the Coffee to ports to move to consumer nations. Vietnamese producers are not selling due to the weaker prices paid currently and the effects of the Coronavirus.

Overnight News: ICE certified stocks are lower today at 1.818 million bags. The ICO daily average price is now 103.67 ct/lb. Brazil will get dry conditions or isolated showers with near to above normal temperatures early in the week and near to below normal temperatures by this weekend. Vietnam will see light to moderate showers. ICE said that 0 notices were posted for delivery against May futures and that total deliveries for the month are now 438 contracts.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are mixed. Support is at 103.00, 102.00, and 99.00 July, and resistance is at 109.00, 112.00 and 115.00 July. Trends in London are mixed. Support is at 1150, 1110, and 1080 July, and resistance is at 1210, 1230, and 1250 July.

DJ International Coffee Organization Cuts 2019/20 Consumption Forecasts — Market Talk

1330 GMT – A global coffee surplus is likely to be larger than expected as coronavirus lockdown have shuttered cafes, the International Coffee Organization says in its monthly market report. The body cut its forecast for consumption in the 2019/20 coffee year by 3.28 million bags to a total of 166.06 million bags, but kept its output forecasts the same. That means the ICO now sees excess supply of 1.95 million bags over 2019/20, larger than the 0.47 million bag surplus it expected in March. “Many countries have suspended non-essential activities and instituted social distancing measures, which have negatively impacted out-of-home coffee consumption. Additionally, job losses could lower demand, particularly for non-habitual consumers,” the group says. (william.horner@wsj.com)

SUGAR

General Comments: New York and London closed lower in sympathy with the lower prices in world petroleum markets. The weaker petroleum futures had made higher priced ethanol that much more expensive to blend and cuts demand. Prices in petroleum futures still have a long way to go before Ethanol processing becomes profitable again. That makes more Sugarcane available for processing into Sugar. The Brazil mills are trying to cover the lack of White Sugar in the market. Reports indicate that little is on offer from India in part due to logistical and harvest problems caused by the Coronavirus. Thailand might also have less this year due to reduced planted area and erratic rains during the monsoon season.

Overnight News: Brazil will get mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should average near normal.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are up with objectives of 1320 and 1420 October. Support is at 1060, 1050, and 1020 October, and resistance is at 1120, 1160, and 1180 October. Trends in London are up with objectives of 379.00 and 408.00 August. Support is at 340.00, 328.00, and 323.00 August, and resistance is at 353.00, 361.00, and 367.00 August.

DJ Brazil Forecasts 2020-2021 Sugar Production Up 18.5% at 35.3M Tons — Conab

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO–Brazil’s sugar mills will boost sugar output in the 2020-2021 growing season to compensate for low prices and low demand for ethanol caused by efforts around the world to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Brazilian crop agency Conab said Tuesday.

The country’s sugar cane crop will decline by 1.9% to 630.7 million metric tons in the 2020-2021 season, Conab said. Sugar output will jump 18.5% to 35.3 million tons, and ethanol production from sugar and corn will decline 10.3% to 32 billion liters. Brazil produced 35.7 billion liters of ethanol and 29.8 million metric tons in the 2019-2020 season, according to Conab.

Brazil has the world’s largest fleet of flex-fuel vehicles, which can run on either gasoline or ethanol, and ethanol is also mixed into all the gasoline sold at pumps in the country. In the 2019-2020 season, the country produced a record amount of ethanol just as demand for the alternative fuel began to plunge amid the coronavirus crisis.

The government has encouraged the production of the alternative fuel to reduce gasoline imports and boost the local sugarcane industry. The price of ethanol is set as a percentage of the price of gasoline, and with the drop in the world price of oil in recent weeks, ethanol also is cheaper, hurting Brazil’s ethanol producers even more.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

COCOA

General Comments: New York and London closed lower. The virus has complicated farming and marketing efforts. Ideas are that deliveries can be slower on any contracted Cocoa and that the next crop could suffer as workers stay away. The Coronavirus helps keep demand away and helps keep workers from grinding facilities and chocolate manufacturers. Harvest is now over for the main crop in West Africa and the results so far are very good. Ideas are that demand is less than before due to the Coronavirus problems in Europe. The reports from West Africa imply that a big harvest in the region. The weather in Ivory Coast and the rest of West Africa is good.

Overnight News: Isolated to scattered showers are forecast for West Africa. Temperatures will be near normal. Malaysia and Indonesia should see showers. Temperatures should average above normal. Brazil will get scattered showers and near to above normal temperatures. ICE certified stocks are lower today at 4.339 million bags. ICE said that 0 notices were posted for delivery against May NY contracts and that total deliveries for the month are now 95 contracts.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are mixed. Support is at 2340, 2310, and 2300 July, with resistance at 2420, 2520, and 2580 July. Trends in London are mixed. Support is at 1860, 1850, and 1820 July, with resistance at 1920, 1950, and 1970 July.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of April 28, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

COCOA – ICE FUTURES U.S.

CFTC Code #073732 Open Interest is 246,401

: Positions :

: 21,990 37,724 55,550 110,383 127,172 47,269 19,746 235,193 240,192: 11,208 6,209

: Changes from: April 21, 2020 (Change in open interest: 5,394) :

: 1,405 2,907 -484 3,633 1,837 406 1,122 4,960 5,381: 434 12

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 8.9 15.3 22.5 44.8 51.6 19.2 8.0 95.5 97.5: 4.5 2.5

: Total Traders: 212 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 68 42 70 46 41 36 19 181 151:

——————————————————————————————————————-